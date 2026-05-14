How Many Kids Does Brooks Koepka Have? All About Crew Sims Koepka

Who are Brooks Koepka’s Kids

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, share one son together, Crew Sims Koepka, who was born on July 27, 2023. The couple later experienced a heartbreaking pregnancy loss in 2025, but have spoken openly about their hopes of continuing to grow their family in the future.

Koepka has often described his family as a major source of motivation throughout his career. Reflecting on his time with LIV Golf, he admitted that what he missed most was having his family travel with him regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the ability to have my family out all the time. I think that was one thing because they didn’t travel too much over the last few years,” Koepka said. “But like, they’re going to be out this week, so I am super excited to be able to have them out.”

The five-time major champion has frequently spoken about how becoming a husband and father changed his perspective off the golf course, with family now playing a central role in both his personal life and professional mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Koepka (@bkoepka) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Who is Crew Sims Koepka

Crew Sims Koepka was born in July 2023 and is still very young, often accompanying his parents to tournaments and golf events. He has frequently appeared alongside Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims, including during the 2025 Masters Par-3 Contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2026, Koepka returned to the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open after mutually parting ways with LIV Golf. Around the same period, the family also endured a heartbreaking personal loss. In October 2025, Jena Sims revealed on social media that the couple had lost their unborn child at 16 weeks of pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the difficult period, Koepka has spoken openly about how fatherhood changed his outlook on life. “Having a 2-and-a-half-year-old will make you grow up pretty quick,” Koepka told Golfweek. “It’s so much fun. Being a dad, being a father has made me grow as a person. Definitely try to give him the best example, best way to live, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

At his young age, Crew is not yet in school and is instead often seen traveling with his parents during tournaments and family golf events.