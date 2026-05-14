How Many Kids Does Jordan Spieth Have? All About Sammy Spieth, Sophie Spieth, and Sully Spieth

Jordan Spieth has grown from a teenage golf prodigy into a former World No. 1 and three-time major champion, building a career defined by resilience, competitiveness, and mental toughness. Shaped in part by his close family upbringing, including his younger sister Ellie, Spieth has always carried a grounded perspective on and off the course.

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Beyond his achievements on the PGA Tour, Spieth has also built a strong family life with his wife, Annie Verret, whom he married in 2018. Together, they continue to draw interest from fans curious about their life away from golf and their growing family.

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Who are Jordan Spieth’s 3 Kids?

Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie Verret, reportedly have three children — two sons, Sammy and Sully, and a daughter, Sophie. The couple welcomed their first son, Sammy, in November 2021, followed by their daughter, Sophie, in September 2023. Reports have also suggested that the family has continued to grow in recent years, with Spieth embracing fatherhood alongside his PGA Tour career.

Despite the demands of professional golf, Spieth continues to prioritize family time whenever possible. In April, Annie and the children were seen supporting him during the Masters Par-3 Contest, highlighting the strong family presence behind his journey on tour.

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Who is Sammy Spieth?

Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie Verret, welcomed their first child, Sammy, who quickly became a familiar presence at his father’s tournaments and has occasionally been seen supporting him on course. Spieth has also spoken about how becoming a parent has positively influenced his lifestyle, helping him become more disciplined and focused both on and off the PGA Tour.

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“I think having kids and recognizing that, where golf was [my] life, I don’t think it’s necessarily a very healthy thing,” the Dallas native shared in a press conference in July 2024. “I’d like to be a lot of other things, and what I do is play golf, versus it was all-encompassing. And so that frees your mind up a little bit to maybe take a little bit of pressure off on the bad weeks.”

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Reuters Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 10, 2024 Maya Fowler, daughter of Rickie Fowler of the U.S. and Sammy Spieth, son of Jordan Spieth of the U.S. play on the 3rd green during the par 3 contest REUTERS/Mike Segar

On April 9th, Sammy showed off his tee shot, and Sophie was mesmerized by the course. Sammy is 4 years old and was born on November 14th 2021. The pro golfer announced his birth online, sharing a sweet photo of his newborn’s tiny hand wrapped around his finger.

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“Sammy Spieth born 11/14 💙 Mama and baby doing great!” was the first time Dad wrote on Instagram. “Feeling blessed!” The couple had decided to keep their pregnancy under wraps for a while, until Annie walked the course at the Tour Championship in September 2021, and she was showing.

“It’s something you can’t hide now that we are close,” Jordan told PGATour.com after the event. “It’s been a really great year. I’ve been blessed on a lot of fronts. … So it should be an exciting fall.”

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Sammy has had a front-row seat to his dad’s career since the start. In fact, in April 2022, Jordan celebrated his dramatic win at the RBC Heritage by holding his then-5-month-old son while wearing the tournament’s signature plaid jacket. Although it is too early to say whether Sammy will be a golfer like his dad, he does have some elements for the game.

On Father’s Day in 2022, Jordan showed off a golf bag engraved with Sammy’s name and birthdate. After that, the duo shared a moment on the Masters Tournament Annual Par 3 contest, where Sammy was an adorable mini caddie for his father. However, according to Jordan, Sammy enjoys a monster truck rally.

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Who is Sophie Spieth?

Sophie was born on September 12, 2023. “Welcome, Sophie 9/12/23 💕,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of him cradling the newborn. She is their second child, but the only daughter the couple has. So you can imagine the princess treatment she gets.

Jordan had initially planned to join the Ryder Cup scouting trip to Marco Simone in Italy, but according to ESPN, he stayed home to support Annie during the birth of their daughter. The Ryder Cup team embraced the news, responding to Jordan’s announcement with a warm message.

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“Welcome, Sophie — so happy to have you on the US team!!” they commented. Just like her older brother Sammy, Sophie is just two but a fixture at the golf course. She was present at the Masters’ family day, which her father called “our favorite tradition.” Sophie always wears the signature green color to support her dad. She was also on-site at the John Deere Classic in July 2024 with her family, as they watched the trucks pave the ground

Who is Sully Spieth?

Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie Verret, reportedly expanded their family with the arrival of their third child, Sully, following news shared in early 2025 that they were expecting a baby in July of that year. During an appearance on The Smylie Show in February 2025, Spieth was asked about his off-season and confirmed that the couple was preparing to welcome their third child.

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With a growing family alongside his PGA Tour career, Spieth has often spoken about how fatherhood has added perspective and balance to his life. Beyond his achievements in the course, he continues to be seen as a dedicated family man, balancing professional demands with life at home.