How Many Kids Does Justin Thomas Have? All About His Daughter Molly Grace Thomas

Justin Thomas is one of the most accomplished golfers of his generation, but away from the PGA Tour spotlight, fans are increasingly curious about his life as a family man. The former World No. 1 is married to Jillian Wisniewski, and interest in their growing family continues to draw attention alongside his success on the course. Let’s get to know more about Justin Thomas’s family life and the people who keep him grounded off the fairways.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who are Justin Thomas’ Kids?

Who is Molly Grace Thomas?

Molly Grace Thomas was born on November 18, 2024. The PGA Tour star announced the news on social media, sharing a photo of their newborn and confirming that both Jillian and Molly were healthy and doing well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas spoke during the 2024 season about his excitement at becoming a father, calling it one of the most meaningful chapters of his life beyond golf. Since then, he has often reflected on the shift in priorities that comes with parenthood while continuing to compete at the highest level on the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

While the couple keeps much of their family life private, Jillian is occasionally seen supporting Thomas at tournaments, highlighting the steady presence behind his career. For Thomas, fatherhood has added a new dimension to life on tour, balancing major championship ambitions with life at home.