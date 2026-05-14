How Many Siblings Does Scottie Scheffler Have? All About His Three Sisters, Callie Scheffler, Molly Scheffler, and Sara Scheffler

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Scott Scheffler

Diane Scheffler

Callie Scheffler

Molly Scheffler

Sara Scheffler

Who is Callie Scheffler, and what is her profession?

Scottie Scheffler grew up betweenandas the only boy among four siblings. The star golfer and 2024 Masters champion was raised in a close-knit family, with constant support from his parents and his three sisters throughout his journey.andare parents to four children: Scottie and his sisters,, and. Here’s a closer look at the sisters who played an important role in shaping the golfer’s life and career.

Interestingly, all three of Scottie Scheffler’s sisters played golf at some point in their lives. His eldest sister, Callie Scheffler Paysse, even caddied for him during his PGA Tour debut at the 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship and later at the 2016 U.S. Open while he was still an amateur. She also joined him during the Masters Par-3 Contest in recent years.

“It’s not so much that he was surrounded by women, but he’s fortunate to have those women in his life,” longtime swing coach Randy Smith once said.

Callie played collegiate golf at Texas A&M University, where she met her future husband, Andrew Paysse. The couple later married and are parents to two children, Hayes and Palmer. Professionally, Callie has worked in commercial real estate with Sensato Development

Speaking about her brother’s rise in golf, Callie once said, “We’re so proud of him, all of us. He remembers all the sacrifices that were made for him, and he’s grateful for everything.”

Who is Molly Scheffler, and what is her profession?

Molly Scheffler is Scottie Scheffler’s younger sister and, like several other family members, attended Texas A&M University. She currently works for the PGA Tour in communications and was recently promoted to “Specialist, Impact Storytelling.”

Unlike her famous brother, Molly largely stays out of the spotlight and keeps her personal life private. Before joining the PGA Tour, she spent more than three years working at Texas A&M University, where she served as the Director of Aggie Golf Camp. Her background in collegiate athletics and communications reflects the Scheffler family’s long-standing connection to golf.

Who is Sara Scheffler, and what is her profession?

Scottie Scheffler’s relationship with his siblings

Scottie Scheffler was raised in a close-knit family surrounded by strong female influences, including his mother and three sisters. Growing up as the only boy in the household, he shared a competitive yet deeply supportive bond with his siblings, all of whom were athletic and involved in golf at different stages of their lives.

Scheffler remains especially close to his sisters, Callie Scheffler, Molly Scheffler, and Sara Scheffler, who are frequently seen supporting him at tournaments and family events. Their childhood was filled with friendly but intense competitions, something Scottie himself has spoken about over the years. Those experiences helped shape the competitive mindset that later turned him into one of golf’s biggest stars.

Despite becoming a Masters champion, Olympic gold medalist, and one of the top players in professional golf, Scottie is still simply “Scottie” to his sisters — the younger brother they grew up competing with and cheering on long before the world knew his name.