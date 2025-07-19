How Many Siblings Does Scottie Scheffler Have? All You Need to Know About the Sisters of PGA Tour Star

“It’s not so much that he was surrounded by women, but he’s fortunate to have those women in his life,” said Randy Smith, Scottie Scheffler’s swing coach. The world #1 has grown up around women his whole life. His mother always had a huge influence on his life. In an interview leading up to the 2025 Masters, Scheffler confessed, “I think I definitely learned a lot of my work ethic from watching her because she always put her best into her job and her best at being a mom as well.” But three other women played a huge role in molding the kind of person Scottie would be, way before his wife, Meredith, came into his life.

Who are Scottie Scheffler’s sisters?

Scott and Diane Scheffler have raised four children together in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Their firstborn, Callie, is the only elder sister Scottie Scheffler has. She is two years older than he and was the first one in the family to play collegiate golf. Callie studied at Texas A&M University and represented them as an amateur golfer as well. That’s where she met her fellow collegiate golfer and now husband, Andrew Paysse. The couple also has two children together, a son named Hayes and a daughter named Palmer. After university, Callie Paysse found success as a Commercial Real Estate Agent for Sensato Development. She has held the position for the last 5 years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The next member in Scott and Diane’s family was Scottie. After him came Sara, the world #1’s second-youngest sibling. The 26-year-old also played golf in college. However, her main focus was completing her degree in Finance & Sustainability from the University of Texas. Sara excelled in academics and achieved a 4.0 GPA during her time at UT. She has worked for multinational firms like EY and has worked as a Planning & Business Operations Manager for Little Spoon since January 2025. Sara got married on June 7, 2025, to Culver Sumner.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The last member of Scott and Diane’s family tree is Molly Scheffler. Although Molly has followed the path of their eldest sibling, Callie, and completed her education at Texas A&M University. The 25-year-old chose to pursue education in science and majored in Psychology. During her time there, Scheffler’s youngest sibling also played golf at an amateur level. Soon after completing her education, Molly joined the university as a professional. She progressed from the role of a counselor to a manager before leaving as the director of the golf department at the university. At present, Molly Scheffler is a Specialist in Player & Agent Communications for the PGA Tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scottie Scheffler (@scottie.scheffler) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That was a short recap of the lives of Scottie Scheffler’s sisters, Callie, Sara, and Molly. While they continue to prosper in their own lives, let’s look at the few instances where they connected with their brother on the course.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Callie, Sara, and Molly visit Scottie on the fairway

All three sisters have made their fair share of appearances on the course. Callie has probably been on the fairway the most alongside her brother. She caddied for him during his PGA Tour debut. In the 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship, Callie carried her 17-year-old brother’s bags. The two spent all 4 rounds together as Scheffler finished the event at T22. Callie was also by her brother’s side when he made his U.S. Open debut in 2016. Unfortunately, that didn’t go as well as he missed the cut by 1 stroke. Scottie was still an amateur golfer on both occasions.

Sara was also seen carrying her brother’s golf kit before the 2024 Masters Tournament. She caddied for Scheffler in the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday at ANGC. Sara was also present on the course when her brother wore the Green Jacket for the second time in his career. Lastly, Molly’s affiliation with the PGA Tour means she has always been around to support her brother. She was at TPC Sawgrass in 2024 when Scheffler successfully defended THE PLAYERS Championship. This just shows how much love and support Scottie Scheffler receives from his entire family.