How Much Does It Cost to Play at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando? Inside PNC Championship 2025 Venue

Molin Sheth

Dec 20, 2025

How Much Does It Cost to Play at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando? Inside PNC Championship 2025 Venue

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 20, 2025 | 2:50 PM EST

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club will be packed this weekend. However, the casual weekend golfer will only be there as a spectator. They will be there to watch Nelly Korda, Lee Trevino, and defending champion Bernhard Langer play in the 2025 PNC Championship. But can the fans also experience driving the ball down the fairway just like their favorite players?

The short answer is, yes, you can! But it will come at a price. The course is open to the public when it doesn’t host a PGA Tour or any other official event. However, since it’s a luxurious venue, the cost of playing a round there is quite steep.

You can book a round of golf there for about $299 to $375 per golfer. The price varies depending on the date and time of the day you choose. We can assume that it will be costlier to play on the weekends.

