How Much Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Earned After Amgen Irish Open 2025 Win?

It pays to carry the bag for Rory McIlroy. And after the 2025 Amgen Irish Open, Harry Diamond couldn’t agree more with the statement. The Irishman sank a 27-foot putt on the 18th hole to score an eagle and force a playoff against Joakim Lagergren. After three rounds of the 18th hole, McIlroy beat the Swede to lift his second Irish Open title after 9 years. That means he has earned the biggest paycheck from the tournament’s $6 million purse. But what has Diamond received for helping his boss grab the crystal trophy?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After winning the 2025 Amgen Irish Open, Rory has received a whopping $1.02 million paycheck. As per Golf Monthly, Harry receives 10% of his boss’s earnings. Hence, he will receive $102,000 for his efforts at The K Club. That is only a part of what Diamond has earned for guiding McIlroy on the course throughout 2025. His total earnings for the year are far greater, thanks to all the titles the world#2 has won so far.

After Rory McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Harry Diamond received a $360,000 paycheck from him. For The PLAYERS Championship victory, the Irishman’s childhood friend received $450,000. And after McIlroy finally won at Augusta National and became a Grand Slam champion, his looper earned another $420,000. Just by helping his boss win, Diamond has banked about $1,332,000. His earnings would be a lot more, considering McIlroy has also had a few other top finishes throughout the season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alternatively, being the world #2’s caddie also gets him under a lot of spotlight. That means, just like Rory, a lot of sponsors also want to sign Harry. The Irishman’s longtime caddie receives many endorsements for appearing in big PGA Tour events. As broadcasters always have cameras on top players like McIlroy, they also capture Diamond on the course. That gives the brands more opportunities to put more eyes on their logos.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The best part is that the season has not yet ended for Rory McIlroy and Harry Diamond. The Irishman still has some big tournaments to play, and his caddie is anticipating a few more big paychecks.

AD

How much more money can Harry Diamond make caddying for Rory McIlroy in 2025?

This was just the first event of the Back 9 that Rory McIlroy is planning to participate in to close the DP World Tour season. He is scheduled to play the 2025 BMW PGA Championship next week. The tournament will be played for a purse of $9 million, with the winner taking home $1,606,241. If McIlroy ends up winning the tournament from the defending champion, who is returning to action, Billy Horschel, then Harry Diamond will receive around $160,624 for joining him on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Following the trip to Wentworth, McIlroy will play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The $5 million tournament will reward the winner around $900,000. The DP World India Championship will be played for $4 million, with the champion receiving approximately $720,000. McIlroy will also play the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship for a combined $19 million prize money. The winners of both tournaments will get a total of $4.53.

So Harry Diamond certainly has the opportunity to earn a lot more money. He just needs to help Rory McIlroy win as often as he can in the next few months.