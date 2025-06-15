How to Buy Tickets for the 2025 Travelers Championship? Price, Availability & More Explored

Last year, the Travelers Championship was packed with drama as Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler fought it out in a playoff for the title. Despite scoring a birdie just a few minutes ago, Kim couldn’t make par in the playoff round on the 18th hole as Scottie lifted his 6th title of the season. This year, the fans living in Connecticut can expect more of the same as the last Signature event of the season comes back to TPC River Highlands.

The likes of Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy have confirmed their trip to Cromwell. You, too, can join them on the course and watch them play up close and personal. All you need is a ticket for the 2025 Travelers Championship. We’re here to provide you with a complete guide of all the ticketing options you can choose from as you plan your trip to TPC River Highlands.

Travelers Championship 2025: Get ready to see your favorite stars play

The 2025 Travelers Championship’s final field has not been confirmed yet, but the ticket counter is already open for you to confirm your entry. But you should hurry up, as we can already see one set of tickets being sold out.

If you’re looking for access to TPC River Highlands and only want to walk along the ropes to follow your favorite golfer, you can opt to get the Grounds Pass. As per the official website of the tournament, the prices of the tickets are $114 each for the first couple of rounds and $119 each for the weekend leg. These are the cheapest tickets you can purchase for the Signature event. You can follow the stars, purchase food, beverages, and goodies from various concession stands, and gain access to the Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone. This also includes a first-come, first-served complimentary parking ticket at the venue.

To take your experience on the course to the next level, you can instead purchase a Mohegan Sun Terrace ticket. The shaded high-rise seating area gives you a great view of the 16th and 17th holes. Moreover, you can choose your preferred sitting or standing area with an abundance of high-rise tables, soft seats, and drink railings to shuffle around throughout the day. The ticket also includes a complimentary lunch, snacks, and treats to keep you energized throughout the round. You can also enjoy the complimentary full-service bar on the location and use premium restrooms designated for Mohegan Sun Terrace ticket holders. All these services are available at a price ranging from $350 to $387, depending on your day of attendance.

Your last and most luxurious ticketing option is the Global Atlantic Champions Club pass. You can relax in the climate-controlled seating area overlooking the 18th green and enjoy the lavish complimentary lunch, snacks, and treats all day long. The spot also has multiple full-service bars serving premium beverages that make you feel like a champion. While everyone else deals with the heat, you can enjoy the cool atmosphere and the thrilling action on the course for $421-$549 per round, depending on which day you visit the course.

All the ticket prices include complimentary first-come, first-served parking. But if you want to upgrade your parking and guarantee a preferred spot, then you can also purchase Red Lot Parking Tickets for $79-$119. Please be informed that Red Lot Parking is sold out for the third and fourth rounds of the 2025 Travelers Championship.

Are you looking for ticket concessions based on your profession or age? There are a few special discounts and offers available at TPC River Highlands that you can choose from.

Concessions & free tickets

Health Care Workers & First Responders can get a Grounds Pass for one round of the 2025 Travelers Championship. However, registration for the same is closed as the available number of free tickets has already been sold out. However, registrations are still open for military personnel and veterans. Partnered with the Trinity Health of New England to offer a Military and Veterans Admission Program, fans can get a grounds pass for any round from June 19-22, 2025. All you need to do is visit the website and register for your ticket.

Alternatively, if any of your family members are 15 years or younger, they also get complimentary grounds access to attend the Signature event. However, the kids must be accompanied by a ticketed adult at TPC River Highlands.

Now that you know the prices, are you excited to watch Scottie Scheffler defend his Travelers Championship title against Rory McIlroy & Co.?