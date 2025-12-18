How to Watch Bernhard Langer, Nelly Korda at PNC Championship 2025? Pairings, TV Schedule & More

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, the focus is on the upcoming PNC Championship. Notably, we look at how fans can tune in to the action. Additionally, we also look at the pairings in place.

The golf season has seen some extremely exciting action and since most of the main action is done, the pros are now enjoying themselves playing in relaxing exhibition tournaments. And the PNC Championship is the perfect stage for them to catch up on some action while also spending time with their loved ones.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The likes of Nelly Korda, John Daly, & Co. will be joined by their family at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club this week. They will try to ensure that Bernhard Langer doesn’t win his 7th PNC Championship. And you can watch all the action live. Want to know how? Then let’s find out!

ADVERTISEMENT

How and where to watch Nelly Korda at the PNC Championship 2025?

The 2025 PNC Championship may not be a part of the PGA Tour or LPGA Tour schedule. But it still packs a field with enough star power to excite golf fans. Hence, just like last year, it will be broadcast live on television.

As mentioned on the official PGA Tour website, the Pro-Am action on Friday, December 19, 2025, can be watched live from noon to 2:30 P.M. (EST) on the Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app.

The first round of the tournament on Saturday will be broadcast from 1 P.M. to 6 P.M. (EST) on Peacock. Alternatively, you can also watch it on NBC from 2:30 P.M. to 6 P.M. (EST).

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, you can watch all the action from 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. (EST) on Golf Channel. Then you can switch to Peacock from 12:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. (EST). Alternatively, you can also watch it on NBC from 1:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. (EST).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙋𝙉𝘾 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎𝙃𝙄𝙋 (@pncchampionship) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now that we’ve told you how you can watch the 2025 PNC Championship, let’s learn about all the pairings that will be participating in the event.

PNC Championship 2025 pairings

We have already mentioned that Nelly Korda, John Daly, and Bernhard Langer will be playing in the tournament. Korda will be returning to the event to play with her father, tennis legend Petr Korda. Daly will be paired with his son, John Daly II. Defending champion Langer will be paired with his son, Jason Langer, who helped him defeat Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of the Woods family, they won’t be playing this year. The big cat had his seventh lower back surgery a few months ago. That has essentially taken him off the course for the next few months. He expressed his disappointment a few days ago, but said that he was in no condition to return to the course yet.

Coming back to the field, Annika Sorenstam will be joined by her son, Will McGee. Will recently talked about his best memories playing in the PNC Championship.

Other than them, Reagan & Stewart Cink, Hunter Hannemann & Fred Couples, Brady & David Duval, Tanner & Jim Furyk, and Paddy & Padraig Harrington will also be at the tournament. They will also be joined by Jacob & Trevor Immelman, Cameron & Matt Kuchar, Sean & Tom Lehman, Luke & Justin Leonard, Davis Love III & his son Dru, and Shaun & Mark O’Meara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, the 2025 PNC Championship will also feature former champions, Qass & Vijay Singh, Greg & Nick Price, Izzi & Steve Stricker, Daniel & Lee Trevino, and Dan & Gary Woodland. The field in Orlando, Florida, will be quite packed. Wouldn’t you agree?