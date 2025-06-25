How to Watch LIV Golf Dallas 2025: TV Schedule, Live Streaming & More

Bryson DeChambeau is about to get a huge welcome back home. He and his peers from LIV Golf will be heading to his hometown, Dallas, for LIV Golf Dallas! This is the second time the Saudi-based promotion is going there and the third time an event is being held in the state of Texas. Last year, the Maridoe Golf Club hosted the Team Championship event to close the season. Now, this time around, you will be able to catch every minute of the action live wherever you are. Want to know how? Let’s take a look at the TV guide for LIV Golf Dallas 2025 to find out!

LIV Golf Dallas 2025: Catch every stroke live!

For those living in and around the Texan city, you have the option to visit the Maridoe Golf Club to watch Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, and Jon Rahm from behind the ropes. Tickets for the tournament are still available for purchase. But if you don’t want to travel or live near the course, then all the action will be available on live television.

Thanks to LIV Golf’s deal with Fox Sports, LIV Golf Dallas 2025 will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and FS2. You will get complete coverage of all three rounds of the event, which will be played from June 27-29, 2025, according to the Fox Sports website.

The first round will tee off at 12:05 P.M. (EST) on Fox Sports Extra and move to Fox Sports at 2:05 P.M. Round 2 will begin at 1:05 P.M. on FS2 and move to Fox Sports at 3:35 P.M. The final round of LIV Golf Dallas 2025 will be completely broadcast on FS2 from 1:05 P.M. onwards.

You can also stream LIV Golf Dallas 2025 on your phone using the Fox Sports app. The app is available on Android and iOS devices. Alternatively, foxsports.com also gives you complete live coverage of the event on their website. Those subscribed to the LIV Golf+ app will also be able to stream the entire event from wherever they are.

Now that you know the broadcast and streaming schedule, let’s take a look at what we can expect to see in Dallas. Especially considering that the Maridoe Golf Club is one of Bryson DeChambeau’s home clubs. Does that give him an advantage?

Bryson DeChambeau’s record at Maridoe Golf Club

Bryson DeChambeau has been living in Dallas for some time now. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that he would have frequented most of the courses in the city. Speaking about playing the Team Championship in 2024, he had mentioned, “It’s such a great feeling this week to be playing the LIV Team Championship in front of so many friends and fans and making the short drive from Grapevine to Carrollton. It’s just an awesome fit for me. It really feels like home,” while speaking to the Dallas Morning News.

Moving to Grapevine has allowed him to play at some great courses. And that proved to be fruitful during the season-ending event last year. DeChambeau managed to score a record 8-under-par 64 during the event. That was the best score in a round by any individual in the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship 2024. If he manages to repeat the feat this season as well, then he might leave his rivals in the dust and run away with the title and his second win for the season.