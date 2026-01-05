Huge Fire Destroys Over 125-Year-Old Golf Club Designed by 5x Open Winner in London – Report

The clubhouse of a century-old golf club has just been destroyed. Citizens living miles away from the West Essex Golf Club could see black smoke coming from the location of the club. Turns out, the clubhouse had caught fire, and it had spread across the whole building.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by Flushing It, “A fire has destroyed the clubhouse of the James Braid designed, West Essex Golf Club in Epping, London. Thankfully, no one is injured and around 60 firefighters have worked to bring the blaze under control.”

The two-story building, which is spread across 80 feet by 50 feet, was completely engulfed in fire by the time the firefighters arrived. Fortunately, as Flushing It confirmed, a team of 60 brave firefighters was able to control it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Mirror, a representative from the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said, “When the first fire crews arrived, they confirmed everyone was accounted for, and no one was injured. They requested additional fire engines to support.” Considering the scale of the fire, it’s understandable why they would require more assistance.

As per the latest update on Echo News, “Fire crews are working hard to prevent the fire spreading to the rear of the building. An investigation will be carried out, when safe to do so, to find the cause of the fire.” They have shared pictures of the clubhouse since, but no further updates have arrived since the last few minutes. It seems that the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

Interestingly, the golf course was designed by James Braid, a five-time Open Championship winner. He designed the course in 1900 according to its official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first incident to have occurred on a golf course in recent times. A number of headlines have surfaced of accidents on the fairways over the last few months. Let’s look at some of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

An increasing number of incidents on golf courses in recent times

In late 2025, there were a couple of shocking reports of accidents or emergency situations on golf courses. Both occasions included planes landing on the fairways while golfers were still playing.

Back in August, in Sydney, Australia, there was a terrible plane crash at the Mona Vale Golf Course. As reported by the local authorities, “At approximately 2.20 P.M. this afternoon, NSW Ambulance and other emergency services were attached to a light aircraft accident at Mona Vale Golf Course. On arrival, crews were confronted with a light aircraft that had made an emergency landing after losing power.” Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, in November 2025, the Donald Ross-designed Bacon Park Golf Course observed an emergency plane landing. Once again, no one was injured, and the course didn’t even close for the day as the local authorities dealt with the situation speedily.