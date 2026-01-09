110-Year-Old North Carolina Golf Club to Shut Down Soon After Being Sold to New Owners

Willow Springs Country Club was not a part of the PGA Tour calendar, ever. It was mostly known for hosting local and state events. But it still held a lot of history and tradition for the locals. One that will be cherished long after the course is shut down.

As per the latest reports on The Wilson Times, the Willow Springs Country Club has been sold by Jimmy Gurkin and his wife, Paula. And the new owners are planning to shut down the facility.

The club was first opened in 1915 and had its golf course designed by Willard Byrd. Sitting 3.5 miles outside Wilson, North Carolina, it has seen many owners over the years. Everyone was appalled by the challenging fairways presented for both amateurs and pros.

As a Wilson native said, “A lot is to be said about a golf course that has been around 110 years. You hate to see it when something like that goes by the wayside.” Most locals are quite attached to the club. It has hosted many club championships and state events over the century.

Speaking about the course being shut down, local amateur golfer Dickie Fulford also had a lot to say. A regular at the club, he shared, “I obviously didn’t like [Willow Springs no longer existing]. It’s tough. I credit being a member out there for being able to compete at any course. I was ready. I loved [the course].”

Other regulars also had a lot of memories to share about the club. They talked about the challenges on each hole of the par-71 golf course.

But the golf course is not the only thing that kept them from coming back to the golf club. There was a lot more that was offered at the Willow Springs Country Club.

What made the Willow Springs Country Club special for the Wilson locals?

It’s not just the 6,650-yard golf course that you can enjoy in the club. It also offers a variety of other amenities for its members and visitors. You have tennis courts, badminton courts, fitness rooms, water activities, restaurants, cafes, a kids club, and banquet space to host events.

It had also experienced a lot of history over the years. The club opened during the First World War. It also witnessed the Second World War. While it may not have hosted a PGA Tour event, Willow Springs was the venue for a few U.S. Open qualifiers. After years of wear and tear, it was renovated in 2005 by acclaimed architect John LaFoy. 20 years later, they have decided to shut it down completely.