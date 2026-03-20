‘I Can’t Let My Father Down’: Emotional Bryson DeChambeau Opens Up in Touching Tribute to Late Dad

On September 20, 2020, Jon DeChambeau saw his son win his first major title, the U.S. Open. After years of criticism, Bryson DeChambeau had finally climbed to the top of the mountain. And they must have been ecstatic watching their years of hard work pay off. Today, DeChambeau shared a video of one of the biggest lessons he got from his late father.

In a video montage about his dad, the Crushers GC captain said, “My father taught me what winning truly is. When things weren’t going well, he’d tell me, ‘Just keep swimming.’ At the time, it sounded really simple, but I get it now.”

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DeChambeau’s father passed away in November 2022. Three and a half years later, he finally understood what his dad meant by that powerful statement.

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“Winning isn’t about trophies or being perfect. It’s about never giving up. Because the moment you quit is when you lose,” DeChambeau narrated in the montage.

Clips of him being stressed on the golf course were playing in the background. But the message was clear: it doesn’t matter how difficult it gets; he will only lose once he quits and steps away from it. Maybe that is the attitude he needed to pull off his second U.S. Open win at Pinehurst No. 2. The LIV Golf pro kept fighting until the 72nd hole. And he needed to do that to get back in the game and keep the Irishman out of the No. 1 spot. His perseverance helped him create one of the biggest clutch moments of 2024.

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For the fans, it was a moment that defined DeChambeau’s character. But for the LIV Golf pro, it was about keeping a promise he made to his father. “I can’t let my father down,” he confessed in the montage, revealing what keeps him going.

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That is probably why he is committed to the project he believes in as well.

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Bryson DeChambeau stays loyal to the league he endorses

It’s not just his personal goals that Bryson DeChambeau doesn’t quit on. He also has complete faith in the league he is aligned with. That’s why he didn’t jump ship when the opportunity to return to the PGA Tour came across.

The PGA Tour opened the gates for DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith to return as early as January 2026. They created the ‘Returning Member Program’ to help recent major winners find a gateway back into the system.

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But DeChambeau didn’t quit on his goals with LIV Golf and the Crushers GC. He confirmed his status by committing to play at LIV Golf Riyadh 2026.