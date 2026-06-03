‘I Don’t Have Free Time’: Jon Rahm Issues Strong Response on Refusing to Help LIV Golf’s Funding Pleas

Five months into the 2026 season, LIV Golf is still in an uncertain spot. Meanwhile, CEO Scott O’Neil has asked his players, like Bryson DeChambeau, to help with any suggestions they have to bring in investors. And if you look at it, DeChambeau’s business intellect just might have something to offer. But when it comes to Jon Rahm, he isn’t as sure where he stands.

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“If any player who knows what they’re doing is willing to do certain things like that, I think it can only help,” Rahm told the media during the LIV Golf Andalucia presser. “To have insight from a player on a meeting like that can help, and I’m open to any possible suggestions.

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“But I would also say I don’t have the free time that Bryson has to be flying around the country to attend meetings with three little ones and one on the way. Even if I wanted to, I don’t know if I could do it.”

With PIF pulling out its funding from LIV Golf, Scott O’Neil has been constantly looking for new investors to run the league. It has led to them proposing a complete schedule overhaul to attract potential new investors to fund $350 million for the 2027 season. Rahm and DeChambeau would certainly be at the center of that deal.

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Speaking about what he can do, Rahm also stated,

“I said it in Spanish; I don’t know how to translate it into English. It would be more of a stay-in-your-lane type situation as far as I’m concerned. I know nothing about business. I’m never going to claim to know anything about business. Even if I were in a business pitch, I wouldn’t know the first thing to say. My job is to play golf, and I’ll say it’s hard enough as it is, especially this week.”

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Imago Masters Tournament – practice round Jon Rahm of Spain reacts on the seventh hole during a practice round for the 2026 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 06 April 2026. The Masters golf tournament begins 09 April 2026. AUGUSTA GEORGIA United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xERIKxS.xLESSERx

Rahm prioritizes going back home to his wife and three children. DeChambeau, on the other hand, might have more time on his hands, considering he’s single and doesn’t have family responsibilities like Rahm. However, DeChambeau has suggested that his schedule is quite packed as a professional golfer, which is understandable.

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Apart from playing professional golf and creating content for YouTube, he is also actively trying to inspire the youth, help LIV Golf with its financial turmoil, and act as an advisor for President Donald Trump. O’Neil has also mentioned how DeChambeau often attends business meetings with potential investors to keep himself updated with the vision of the league.

The 32-year-old has also invested in Sportsbox AI, the 3D motion-capture and golf AI swing analysis platform, in April 2026. He certainly has “too many things going on.” But at the same time, Rahm certainly knows how to deliver on the course and get the fans excited about what is happening on the leaderboard.

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He has been a dominant figure in LIV Golf for the past two years. The 31-year-old has won the individual LIV Golf Championship for 2024 and 2025. He also finished at T2 in the 2026 PGA Championship recently. Just goes to show how remarkably consistent he is on the fairway.

But this isn’t the first time Rahm has mentioned how he doesn’t understand the business side of things. A few weeks ago, he had asked the LIV Golf executives to take care of the funding problem. He clarified that he knew what his job was.

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“It is something we’ve had to deal with, obviously, the week of Mexico and last week a little bit more, but it’s just some things that are out of my control. I think I said it last week: Out of the few talents I have in my life, fixing a business is not one of them. I might be the worst person for that,” Rahm told the reporters at the Aronimink Golf Club.

But there is one other golfer who deserves as much acknowledgement from Jon Rahm as Bryson DeChambeau, even if he is not as active in the scene at the moment.

Jon Rahm might get anxious in a suit, but Phil Mickelson can certainly talk business

Ever since LIV Golf began, Phil Mickelson has been one of the biggest spokespersons of the league. He matched the tempo of former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman when it came to promoting the league. Lefty also has a lot of influence in the golf community to appeal to major businesses. Jon Rahm got a first-hand experience of it when he and Legion XIII eased their way into a deal with Callaway, thanks to the 55-year-old’s relationship with the popular golf equipment brand.

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Mickelson is also involved in other successful businesses. He co-founded For Wellness with Dave Phillips. The coffee-based nutritional supplements brand has generated $7 million in annual revenue and has over 10,000 subscribers. The 55-year-old also holds an equity stake in Mizzen+Main. He has also invested in multiple private golf clubs and hospitality businesses, primarily in the Arizona region.

Considering his passion for the league and his business expertise, Mickelson is certainly an ideal candidate to help LIV Golf with its financial troubles. In fact, Scott O’Neil also expressed that he misses the impact Lefty has on the league.

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“I will tell you that his presence is missed—like, I miss him; I miss his presence at events. He carries a ton of weight in every room he walks. That’s not only because he’s a six-time major champion, but he’s got gravitas, and that comes with something that’s way beyond winning. Yes, he’s one of the guys helping me, of course,” O’Neil told the media.

The only problem is that Mickelson has been missing from LIV Golf for nearly the entirety of 2026. He has been away with a mysterious family emergency. However, the veteran submitted an entry for the 2026 Open Championship.

Now, we know DeChambeau is attending business meetings with Scott O’Neil. What remains to be seen is how those meetings pan out.