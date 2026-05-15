‘I Don’t Watch Golf’: Charley Hull Criticizes Modern Equipment in Latest Statement

Old-school golf was an “art” compared to modern golf, where golfers had to create the shots rather than rely on their equipment. And Charley Hull, one of the longest hitters on the LPGA Tour, knows that. She recently appeared on the Par 3 Podcast and explained how modern-day golf equipment has killed the sport.

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“I don’t really watch the golf these days. I will go back and watch Seve and Woosnam play. All the old school players play. Because golf back then was such an art, you had to hit high draws, you had to hit high fades, low fades. It was like an artist playing golf because they had to create the shots. The clubs these days go so far; it made the game easy.”

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Golf technology is far more advanced now than it was during Seve Ballesteros’ and Ian Woosnam’s eras. Regarding the Spanish legend, he was not famous for his long drives. So, he had to maneuver the ball in such a way that it was at the best angle to give him an advantage.

Ballesteros’ imagination and creativity on the golf course helped him through many complex situations. His mastery of quick games helped him deal the final blows effectively. If he had access to the same golf clubs that modern golfers use, then he would have been unbeatable. But that is not what appeals to Hull. She is more of a traditionalist.

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“You can go far, you go down there, you can wedge in or something. The irons still go far. That’s why I use blades. Because it makes it harder. You’ve got to be a proper ball striker. I like the challenge.”

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More than winning a title, the attractiveness of her game appeals to Hull. And she has certainly proved that with some breathtaking strokes over the years. Her performance in the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship and against Miyū Yamashita at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in the 2025 AIG Women’s Open are just a few examples.

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Hull’s approach nearly helped her reach a huge landmark. But she still achieved something no one else could.

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Charley Hull almost surpassed the current best woman golfer

A second-place finish in the Women’s British Open last year, followed by a win at the 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship, the Englishwoman was on a hot streak. But the best was yet to come.

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Toward the end of February 2026, Hull won the Saudi Ladies International, which propelled her to No.3 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. In that process, she became the first British woman in history to achieve that feat.

Hull was also only a few points away from toppling Nelly Korda out of her second place in the rankings. Another top performance on the fairway would have helped her secure the second spot behind Jeeno Thitikul. However, we all know what Korda has been doing ever since. The world’s No. 1 and 2 have since switched places, and Hull has dropped to sixth in the rankings.