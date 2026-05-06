‘I Fear for Them’: LIV Golf Star Sounds Alarm Over DP World Tour’s Future Amid Growing Money Crisis

Several European LIV Golf players regularly participate in the DP World Tour events every season. But there are some who hail from the continent but still haven’t paid the fines to earn dual memberships. One of them is Ian Poulter. And the Englishman thinks that the European Tour might suffer for not having him and his colleagues in its roster.

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Poulter told The Telegraph, “I fear for them. Even though I resigned, I played for 23 straight years on the European Tour and do actually care about where I learnt my trade. I fear that they can’t afford for us [LIV] to go away. Because if we go away, it does not look very good for them. The PGA Tour has underpinned their prize funds and paid out in the last couple of years. We are talking hundreds of millions. Now if that stops… well, it’s not rocket science.”

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The PGA Tour and the DP World Tour formed a 13-year strategic alliance in 2022. The Tour got a 40% stake in Europe, and in return, they provided financial aid for European events. This also created a play pathway for the top-10 Race to Dubai leaders to receive a PGA Tour card. Apart from that, both Tours committed to joint events like the Scottish Open.

Coming back to the topic, the PGA Tour is not a non-profit anymore. Poulter is suggesting that it might not find its partnership with the DP World Tour beneficial. And if they cut their ties, then the European Tour might be in trouble. Especially if they don’t have the star power to sustain their product.

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Reuters Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 8, 2021 England’s Ian Poulter watches his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

However, the reality might be different from what he is suggesting. And one of his colleagues might be the catalyst behind it.

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Jon Rahm might have proved Ian Poulter wrong already

Ian Poulter must have been right to an extent. Without the PGA Tour’s funding, the DP World Tour wouldn’t survive. Having top names like Jon Rahm would help them market their product better. But the Spaniard himself might have proven the Englishman wrong.

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Recent reports have confirmed that Rahm has had a change of heart about the DP World Tour. Earlier, he refused to pay the hefty fines imposed on him and wanted to take the issue to court. But the PIF issue has had an influence on him.

Rahm has been reinstated on the DP World Tour after discussing it with the executives. His fines have also been forgiven, and he is due to play the 2026 season. The two-time major winner is an influential enough name for the DP World Tour to have some leverage in the golf business.