‘I Got Pretty Aggressive’: Bryson DeChambeau Opens Up His Favorite Donald Trump Story

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau are really good friends. Fans first witnessed their camaraderie when they appeared together in the LIV Golf pro’s ‘Break 50’ series on YouTube. Since then, the two have been going strong on and off the fairway. In his latest interview, DeChambeau shared another incident with the POTUS that further showcased how close they really were.

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In the Katie Miller Pod, DeChambeau told the host, “He gives me a lot of crap about pickles. I don’t (like pickles.) There was one time when I was having lunch with him, and I told them (the restaurant staff), ‘No pickles, please.’ They brought pickles. I was like, ‘I said, no pickles!’ He (Trump) is like, ‘That’s why you’re a major champion. Cause you get so mad. There’s the intensity.’ I got pretty aggressive. He’s like, ‘You’re the guy that doesn’t like pickles. You hate pickles.’ So he gives me the pickle story all the time. It’s quite fun.”

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Trump’s fixation on DeChambeau’s dislike for pickles seems on point. The President is famously known for picking out certain traits and qualities of individuals and fixating on them intensely. It seems the Crushers GC captain’s strong opinion about his dietary preference really caught his attention. And that made him define the two-time U.S. Open winner’s personality.

The fact that DeChambeau didn’t deny it might suggest that there is some truth to it as well. He is quite an aggressive and passionate individual. He has been criticized for being too aggressive at times. But his disappointment after losing out on big opportunities shows how much he loves the game as well. He also doesn’t shy away from giving back to the fans, which further showcases his passion and love for the sport.

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Imago March 15, 2026, Singapore, Ingapore, Singapore: Bryson DeChambeau form USA tees off on the 10th hole.Final Round of the LIV Golf in Singapore Singapore Singapore – ZUMAr144 20260315_zap_r144_019 Copyright: xJaynexRussellx

This was still only a small example of the kind of dynamic Trump and DeChambeau share. They have come together at far bigger occasions and much more recently as well.

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Bryson DeChambeau and President Donald Trump’s friendship

When Donald Trump was re-elected as the President last year, he invited Bryson DeChambeau to the stage during his victory speech. That’s the kind of special bond they share with each other. It extends beyond just friendship.

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Being a huge golf enthusiast and sports fan, Trump often seeks advice from DeChambeau. In fact, the POTUS event assigned the LIV Golf pro as the chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

DeChambeau’s relationship also extends to Trump’s family. He was also seen vacationing with Kai Trump and her father as they were getting ready to board their private jet.

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Most recently, DeChambeau had visited the White House for a unique challenge. After touring the President’s office, he and Gary Player had a pushup contest out in the grass in front of the White House with Trump watching them.