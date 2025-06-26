‘I Try So Hard’: PGA Tour Winner Called Out by Wife After He Downplayed Her Social Media Stardom

Adam Hadwin didn’t take his wife’s jokes too kindly. And he did the exact thing everyone would have probably advised him against, ranting about it on live radio. The 37-year-old has been winless for quite a few years now, 8 to be exact. His last win was in 2017 when he defeated Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, and co. in the Valspar Championship. Since then, the Canadian pro hasn’t captured a single title on the PGA Tour, and he is certainly not happy about it.

So when Hadwin was interviewed on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, he spoke freely of how he doesn’t like where he is in his career right now. And criticism over that really infuriates him, as he is already anxious. The Moose Jaw local said, “It’s funny for most people sometimes, you know, maybe plays on some of the dumb things that I can do sometimes, so I don’t find that all that funny sometimes.” It seems Adam doesn’t appreciate being made fun of for his blunders on the course. However, Eve has an entirely different perspective on the situation.

Sharing this bit from the interview in her stories, Jessica Hadwin wrote, “I try so hard to make my husband laugh, only for him to go on the radio and I’m not funny 🥹.” Jessica is extremely active on social media, and she doesn’t shy away from taking a dig at her husband. In fact, that is something that scares the PGA Tour pro as well. During the interview, he had also mentioned, “I feel like I get more ‘I love your wife’s Twitter’ than I do ‘I love your golf game. So, I’m going to have to maybe play a little bit better here so I can move back up to the No. 1 Hadwin spot in the family. I think I’m still ahead and it really tugs at her every single time I remind her of that when one of her tweets goes viral.”

Despite being a star player on the PGA Tour and the 107th best golfer in the world right now, Hadwin still fears that his wife’s popularity may overshadow his own. And his plan to ensure that doesn’t happen is to try and improve his performance considerably. Maybe even grab a few wins along the way, perhaps? Either way, the entire situation is as hilarious as fans often share their love for Jessica’s quick wit.

via Imago Image Source: Jessica Hadwin’s Instagram Story

There are a few other incidents of Adam Hadwin’s wife throwing shade at her husband. And each one of them is as hilarious as the other. Let’s take a look at some of them to get a glimpse at their dynamic.

Adam Hadwin’s blunders are Jessica’s boons

Even when he is not winning, Adam Hadwin has still stayed in the headlines. Perhaps not for the right reasons. And that has given Jessica enough artillery to fire shots all over her social media. On the Friday of the 2025 Valspar Championship, after a disappointing stroke, Hadwin was seen throwing his club in frustration. Unfortunately, it hit one of the sprinklers on its way, breaking the device and causing chaos. It triggered the functionality of the device, and it started sprinkling water all around. That is all Jessica needed for another story.

The PGA Tour pro’s wife tweeted a picture with a caption, “Through sickness and health. Amen.” The image had “0 days since last incident” written on it, teasing her husband for his burst of anger. Her tweet received a lot of love as supporters found her to be hilarious. As one of the fans said, “You continue to exceed expectation! We knew you would come up with something funny, but this is absolutely hilarious 🤣🤣🤣.” There is no question Jessica knows how to roast her husband. Perhaps that justifies Adam Hadwin being often called ‘Jessica Hadwin’s husband’.