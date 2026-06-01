‘I Was Very Frustrated’: PGA Tour Winner Opens Up on Dark Moments Before Stunning Victory at $9.9M Event

Essentials Inside The Story Russell Henley won the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

But that win was also marked by moments of distraught.

Eric Cole gave Henley tough competition.

Nothing about Russell Henley’s triumph at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge came easily. Every shot seemed to carry weight as he navigated a tense final round on his way to victory. The win lifted Henley to 17th on the PGA Tour’s all-time career earnings list, but the accomplishment was forged through pressure rather than comfort.

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Reflecting afterward, Henley admitted the day had been anything but relaxing. He described the emotional strain of grinding his way to yet another defining moment in his career.

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“I was very frustrated,” Henley told the reporters on the 18th green at Colonial C.C. “I made two poor swings on three and five from the middle of the fairway. Four, I didn’t think it was a bad swing. Just picked the wrong shots and had a tough par-3. Nine, I had a great drive, and it bounced left, and it was fading.

“It went just in the rough and made a dumb bogey there. I had a couple of bad swings, but I also knew I was close. But I was definitely frustrated. So, I just started to keep hanging.”

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Henley kick-started his efforts on Sunday with an outstanding eagle on the par-5 first. He followed that up with a birdie. Pushing for further advantage, he ended up scoring three bogeys in a row on the third, fourth, and fifth. That brought his score back down to even par. The 12-foot putt miss on the fifth would disappoint him, as, unlike the other long-range efforts, he could have dropped that one in. His efforts on the front 9 only went from bad to worse when he scored a bogey on the ninth hole as well.

However, Henley started the road to recovery on the par-5 11th hole. Despite not being able to get on the green with his second shot, his third shot landed within five feet of the cup. That helped him get an easy birdie. Towards the end of the round, the 37-year-old scored three birdies in a row on the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes. All of them were 15-foot putts or more.

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His excellent precision on the green helped him sink the ball and finish the regulation 72 holes tied with Eric Cole. Henley mentioned that the putt on the 18th hole was the most special to him as he had to make it, and he knew that he could.

He admitted that what helped him really win the tournament at Colonial Country Club this week was his driving. And while his driving accuracy is still best on the PGA Tour in 2026, it is still considerably lower than what he achieved at Colonial Country Club: 71.77%. Such numbers have helped him perform really well this year. He has managed three other top-10 finishes, including a T3 in the Masters Tournament. This was his first win after the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

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Winning the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge also meant he earned $1.78 million, along with the plaid jacket and a 1982 Jeep Scrambler vehicle. Plus, he stopped Ben Griffin from making history at the event, which has a combined purse of $9.9 million.

For a moment, it looked as if Griffin might join an extremely rare company. Had he pulled it off, he would have become just the second player in the history of Colonial to win the tournament back-to-back, matching a feat accomplished only by Ben Hogan.

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During the interview, Russell Henley also gave the reporters a glimpse at his schedule for the remainder of the season. Let’s see what he has lined up.

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Russell Henley has big challenges on the road

The intense battle at Colonial Country Club must have been stressful. But it seems that Russell Henley is not done with work yet. He already has the next few weeks on the road planned.

When asked about his schedule, Henley told the reporters, “I’ll play Memorial next week. And then I’ll play in the U.S. Open. And then I’ll play the Travelers. And then I’ll play Rocket. Then the playoffs, I think? Oh, wait, the Open Championship. I’m going to play The Open Championship.”

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The Charles Schwab Challenge, the Memorial Tournament, and the U.S. Open are hosted within a span of four weeks. Now that his job at Fort Worth, Texas, is done, he will be traveling to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the signature event next week.

Henley will be excited to return to the Memorial Tournament. He finished at T5 in the event last year. After winning in Texas, he will be eager to carry the momentum to Dublin, Ohio, and claim a big win in the $20 million tournament.

He wants to benefit from the momentum. Only time will tell what happens.