‘I Would Be Totally Lost’: PGA Tour Pro Questions Junior Golf’s Reliance on Controversial Equipment

It’s not that Michael Kim is not aware of the technologies and techniques utilized in golf. You see him use the AimPoint strategy to read the green sometimes. However, the veteran pro was not as involved with it when he was younger. So it surprises him how the juniors of this generation integrate it into their training.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Talking about junior golfers using the Trackman, Kim said, “I am always AMAZED by how many Trackmans juniors have these days.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also added, “Which btw, I would be totally lost if I stared at my trackman club data all day.”

Kim was already good enough to become a pro by the time the Trackman technology had broken into the scene. The Trackman 3, which was first used to enhance training for juniors, was released in 2011. By 2015, everyone was accustomed to it. However, Kim didn’t need the tech as he was already trained to turn pro soon. He received his Korn Ferry Tour membership in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, the veteran golfer may not have been exposed to the integration of the technology into his junior training. He had already kicked off his career on a high after a few incredible performances as a junior. His consistency helped him qualify for the 2013 Walker Cup and Palmer Cup. That just shows how good he already was to not need to rely on the Trackman technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

His progress was further justified after he climbed up the ladder and received his PGA Tour membership in 2016. By then, the Trackman 4 technology was released, which revolutionized the junior training landscape. However, since Kim was already a PGA Tour member then, his priorities to use the technology would have been quite different.

That said, does having access to Trackman help the junior golfers?

ADVERTISEMENT

Are young golfers taking advantage of technology that Michael Kim couldn’t?

Michael Kim experienced a dark phase in his career from 2019 to 2022. After a few years of playing on the PGA Tour, he was relegated to the Korn Ferry Tour. It had become difficult for him to earn his Tour membership again. He had almost given up all hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

If it’s this challenging for a pro to deal with the downfall, it’s difficult to imagine how the juniors manage it. But unlike Kim, the current generation has access to statistical data to correct their issues.

The Trackman 4 helps them accelerate their performance by generating gamified practices. This challenges them to think outside the box and develop an understanding of the game far beyond their years. The virtual setup also allows the juniors to visualize various challenges without actually playing them. That helps them optimize their skills, speed, and spin to adjust to the conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Kim had this kind of experience early in his career, then he too would have been more confident to deal with the three-year dark phase. Surpassing these challenges early in his career would have meant that he would have focused on other obstacles that would have helped him tackle a different aspect of his game.