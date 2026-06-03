‘I’m Very Honored’: John Daly’s Son Releases Heartfelt Statement as Professional Debut Nears

104 weeks. Two titles. A career-best WAGR ranking of No. 53. With that, it’s clear that John Daly II has worked hard as an amateur golfer over the last few years. Currently ranked 55th in the world, many would say that hard work has paid off, as John Daly’s son recently made a major announcement that might bring his amateur career to an end. But don’t worry, it is good news!

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Confirming that he will be turning pro, Daly II said on the tournament’s official Instagram:

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“I’m incredibly honored and blessed to be playing in the OccuNet Classic in Amarillo. I just want to thank everyone in the tournament who made this possible. I’m very honored. This is going to mark my first start as a professional golfer, which is something I’ve worked for a long time. I just look forward to getting out there, competing, and seeing how I can do. I appreciate it. Thank you, guys.”

Daly II received a sponsor exemption to participate in the Texas-based event. He came off a 13th-place finish at the 2026 NCAA Corvallis Regional a couple of weeks ago. Still carrying momentum from that result, Daly II will be eager to deliver his best performance at the 2026 OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank.

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According to OccuNet Classic officials, the tournament is scheduled for June 11–14 and will mark its inaugural year on the Korn Ferry Tour. It will also be Amarillo’s first Korn Ferry Tour event since 1990 and will take place at Tascosa Golf Club.

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Moving on, even the tournament director, Drew Blass, thinks that the event is a fitting start for the 22-year-old’s professional career.

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“We’re extremely excited to have John Daly II start his professional career in Amarillo! John has had an incredible college career at Arkansas. I can’t imagine a better way for him to start the next phase of his career in the same city as his father, John Daly, who finished runner-up in the Korn Ferry Tour event in 1990,” Blass remarked.

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Interestingly, this is not the first taste of professional golf Daly II is getting this year. In early March 2026, he got the opportunity to play in the Puerto Rico Open. In a field that included PGA Tour champions like Nick Dunlap and Brandt Snedeker, not only did the 22-year-old make the cut, but he also grabbed a T37 finish in the end. In fact, the two names mentioned didn’t actually play the weekend rounds, unlike him.

That said, John Daly II has been achieving quite a few goals recently. Let’s look at what other milestones he achieved in the last few days.

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John Daly II is giving his father every reason to smile these days

Being John Daly‘s son must not be easy. But John Daly II is doing his best to live up to the reputation by achieving big goals, and he fulfilled one of his biggest dreams last month.

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After graduating from the University of Arkansas, Daly II shared an Instagram post that read:

“From dreaming about being a Razorback and wearing the hog as a kid, to spending the last 5 years living it every single day, wow, what a journey. Little me would be in disbelief knowing this dream became a reality. I’m forever grateful to every teammate, and to the people who made this place so special.”

And Daly couldn’t be happier as he was proudly present at his son’s graduation ceremony. Then, a few days later, Daly II achieved another milestone in his life. Once again, he dropped by on social media to reveal it.

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“Natty bound! Last ride with @razorbackmgolf,” Daly II wrote on Instagram.

He and the squad had qualified for the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship. Unfortunately, that’s the furthest he could lead them. Now that he is pursuing professional golf, John Daly II might not be able to help push his team’s pursuit of victory at the national amateur level.