In Tiger Woods’ Footsteps, Tommy Fleetwood Confirms Split From Nike After 16 Years

Tiger Woods ended his 27-year partnership with Nike in January 2024. The Big Cat had been one of the biggest names in the brand’s roster for nearly three decades. However, with his new apparel line in place, Woods chose to stop receiving sponsorship from them. Now, Tommy Fleetwood has also taken the same route.

As reported by Josh Lees of the Bunkered, “Had confirmation that Tommy Fleetwood will no longer be wearing Nike after some noticeable apparel changes over the last week 👇.”

Fleetwood had been with Nike since 2010. The brand had become a part of his identity, styling him with amazing athletic wear. However, the Englishman was seen sporting a different brand during the 2026 Dubai Invitational.

Speculations arose suggesting that Fleetwood had been sporting the Lululemon brand for the event. However, it was later confirmed that he was wearing apparel from Vuori for the event.

This came as a surprise, as only a few days ago, reports suggested that Nike would be re-strategizing its sponsorship for Fleetwood. Skratch Golf’s Raymond Williams had added him, Brooks Koepka, and others to the list of ambassadors who might get better options with the brand. Meanwhile, Tony Finau had already signed a deal with Nike’s subsidiary, Jumpman by Michael Jordan.

According to their website, no other professional golfer is sponsored by them. However, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is partnered with Vuori.