Injury Forces PGA Tour Pro to Walk Out Mid-Event From Arnold Palmer Invitational

Austin Smotherman is having the best time at Bay Hill Club this week. It isn’t like he hasn’t been playing well. This time last week, the 31-year-old was competing for the title at the PGA National Champion Course. However, he is struggling to get a score under par in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend. And it has finally gotten the best of him.

Underdog Golf confirmed, “Austin Smotherman a WD from the Arnold Palmer Invitational.”

At first, it may seem like it would be because he is struggling to perform. But the same news outlet also confirmed a concerning health update about him.

Just moments later, they tweeted, “Smotherman withdrew due to a back injury.”

Turns out, it wasn’t just his bad form that led to him quitting midway through the event. He was actually facing injury issues that led to his poor form. That explains why he went from finishing T2 in the Cognizant Classic last weekend to barely making it into the top-50 this week.

As good as it is to learn he didn’t give up, his injury is still a topic of concern. The 31-year-old has never had any major injury issues in the past. He withdrew from the 2024 Black Desert Championship after the first round. However, the reason behind his exit back then wasn’t revealed.

That said, what does the exit mean for Smotherman? Does it risk his chances for qualification to future events? Let’s find out!

Will missing the rest of the Arnold Palmer Invitational cost Austin Smotherman?

Austin Smotherman’s form in 2026 has been spectacular. He got a T8 finish in The American Express after he shot an incredible 21-under par in four rounds. If it wasn’t for Scottie Scheffler’s incredible performance, he would have been a serious contender in the event.

Of course, Smotherman was also outstanding in the Cognizant Classic last weekend. He led the field for three rounds before losing his way on Championship Sunday. The 31-year-old still managed to secure a T2 finish in the end. It was the first runner-up finish of his career.

With such amazing performances, he was able to rise up the table on the Aon Next 10. But he barely made it to the 10th spot on the table. After his withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he might lose his spot in the Aon Next 10. Nicolai Højgaard is still playing the tournament at the moment. And he is sitting only a few points behind Smotherman in the rankings.

If Højgaard grabs a great finish, then he might jump into the Aon Next 10. That means he will earn a ticket to the 2026 Masters Tournament instead of Smotherman. That’s a huge loss for the 31-year-old, who has never appeared in a major in his career. So he will eager to see what happens in the $20 million Signature event even if he has withdrawn from it.