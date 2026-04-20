Insider: Bryson DeChambeau Plotting LIV Golf Exit as Withdrawal from $30M Event Raises Eyebrows

As soon as the reports of the Public Investment Fund’s decision to break ties with LIV Golf made the headlines, there was a lot of unrest among the Saudi league’s pros. One of the biggest names to act out was Bryson DeChambeau. He was visibly frustrated during LIV Golf Mexico City and also withdrew from the event. And now it seems that the Crushers GC captain might be looking for a career beyond the league.

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As per the report by Brody Miller on The Athletic, “DeChambeau and his team spent a part of Masters week meeting with organizations to discuss possible options if he chose to leave LIV. In the wake of others leaving LIV for the PGA Tour earlier this year, his ask to resign is up to $500 million. DeChambeau has even used his YouTube success as a leverage play with all potential suitors, indicating he’s open to only filming content and playing the four major championships.”

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Reports of DeChambeau demanding $500 million to renew his LIV Golf contract had already surfaced at the beginning of 2026. The PGA Tour offered the option for him to return through the Returning Member Program. That gave him the leverage to negotiate his desired terms with Scott O’Neil. However, nothing was agreed upon then, and the validity of Brian Rolapp’s offer also expired.

However, with everything that is going on with the PIF, DeChambeau once again has the leverage to discuss his terms. He may find it difficult to find sponsors outside of LIV Golf. But the 32-year-old will still have the upper hand against O’Neil.

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Imago 260409 Bryson DeChambeau of the United States during the first round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 9, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1193 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta depp *** 260409 Bryson DeChambeau of the United States during the first round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 9, 2026 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1193 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta depp PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB260409PA080

That said, the relationship between DeChambeau and the LIV Golf CEO is still great. And the article reflected on that.

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Bryson DeChambeau is still on good terms with Scott O’Neil

Just because Bryson DeChambeau is looking for alternate options doesn’t mean his relationship with Scott O’Neil is ruined. In fact, sources confirmed that the two still share a great connection, as seen during their recent interactions.

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“He is essential to LIV, and DeChambeau and O’Neil were seen joking around with each other on Thursday. There’s optimism within LIV that he’s not going anywhere. While also a clear concession that they cannot ever go back to the world of contracts worth hundreds of millions in guaranteed dollars,” Miller mentioned in the article.

However, his actions on the golf course do suggest otherwise. DeChambeau threw a tantrum over the poor rough conditions at Club de Golf Chapultepec last week. He also had a shocking short putt miss. That left him speechless during the third round of LIV Golf Mexico City 2026. The Crushers GC captain ended up withdrawing from the final round of the event, citing a possible injury. However, it’s worth noting that he was already in a poor position on the leaderboard with no possibility to recover.