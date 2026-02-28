Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeGolf

Investec South African Open Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Molin Sheth

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 28, 2026 | 7:30 AM EST

HomeGolf

Investec South African Open Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Molin Sheth

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 28, 2026 | 7:30 AM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The defending champion is not even in the mix to retain the title. That’s how competitive the field has been at the Stellenbosch Golf Club this week. The 2025 Investec South African Open Championship champion, Dylan Naidoo, crashed out of the event after missing the cut by a few strokes. Instead, it is Francesco Laporta who has been leading the charge to try and claim his first DP World Tour win on Sunday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But what more will he get along with the South African Open Championship trophy? Let’s look at the prize money the champion and everyone else who made the cut will pocket this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investec South African Open Championship 2026 purse breakdown

The 2026 Investec South African Open Championship is the 115th edition of the tournament. It was first played in 1903 and was won by Laurie Waters at Port Elizabeth. Back then, the prize money for the tournament wouldn’t have been much. Even in 1997, when Vijay Singh won the tournament, the tournament had a prize money of only $530,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the 2025 Investec South African Open Championship was played for $1.5 million. The prize money for the event is the same this year as well, according to the Golf Digest Middle East. Hence, the winner will also take home $255,000, just like Dylan Naidoo did a year ago. Additionally, everyone in the top-6 will get at least a $50,000 paycheck if there aren’t any ties. Here’s the complete breakdown of the $1.5 million prize money:

PositionPrize Money
1st$255,000
2nd$165,000
3rd$94,500
4th$75,000
5th$63,600
6th$52,500
7th$45,000
8th$37,500
9th$33,600
10th$30,000
11th$27,600
12th$25,800
13th$24,150
14th$22,950
15th$22,050
16th$21,150
17th$20,250
18th$19,350
19th$18,600
20th$18,000
21st$17,400
22nd$16,950
23rd$16,500
24th$16.050
25th$15,600
26th$15,150
27th$14,700
28th$14,250
29th$13,800
30th$13,350
31st$12,800
32nd$12,450
33rd$12,000
34th$11,550
35th$11,000
36th$10,650
37th$10,350
38th$10,050
39th$9,750
40th$9,450
41st$9,150
42nd$9,000
43rd$8,850
44th$8,250
45th$7,950
46th$7,650
47th$7,350
48th$7,050
49th$6,750
50th$6,450
51st$6,150
52nd$5,850
53rd$5,500
54th$5,250
55th$5,150
56th$4,950
57th$4,800
58th$4,650
59th$4,500
60th$4,350
61st$4,200
62nd$4,050
63rd$3,900
64th$3,750
65th$3,600
66th$3,450
67th$3,300
68th$3,150
69th$3,000
70th$2,850

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before!

Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed

Google News feed preview
Google News feed preview

The final prize money might differ based on any ties or how many pros make the cut. But it should remain relatively the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, let’s take a look at the leaderboard.

Who’s in pole position to win the South African Open Championship?

After two rounds of action, Francesco Laporta has put himself in an advantageous position to win the title. The Italian pro shot a 4-under in the first round and followed that up with a 6-under par on Friday to finish with a -10. He leads the field by 1 stroke and has remained consistent across 36 holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Laporta, Nathan Kimsey has also not won a  DP World Tour title yet. And he is also hungry for his first European win, sitting close to the top of the leaderboard. He is one stroke behind the Italian national after managing nearly identical rounds to him. The only thing Kimsey did better was that he had a flawless round on Friday.

Another interesting player in contention is LIV Golf pro and local boy, Dean Burmester. With home soil advantage playing to his favor, he will be happy finishing two rounds two strokes behind the leader. Unlike the two contenders above him, Burmester also has experience winning on the DP World Tour four times in the past. One of them was the Investec South African Open Championship in 2023. That will also give him a huge mental edge against his opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT