Is Akshay Bhatia Married in 2026? PGA Tour Pro’s Personal Life Explored

After 54-holes of action, Akshay Bhatia is leading the field at Pebble Beach. But this is not the first time he has been at an advantage in a PGA Tour event. However, even when he has not been at the top of the leaderboard, he has often had his partner cheering for him from behind the ropes. This begs the questions: Who is Bhatia’s partner, and are they already married? Let’s find out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Akshay Bhatia married?

Before we get to his relationship status, let’s first get to know who Akshay Bhatia’s partner is. He has been with Presleigh Schultz since 2021. That’s when Bhatia DM’d Schultz on Instagram. Back then, she didn’t have much knowledge about golf.

Speaking about their first meeting in 2022, Bhatia said, “I was playing in the Valero Texas Open, so I said, ‘Hey, let’s meet up.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

That was enough to convince Schultz to join her future partner. Notably, they hit it off pretty well and have been inseparable ever since.

On September 10, 2023, the couple made a huge announcement to the golf community. They confirmed that they were engaged after he took her to Napa Valley Wine Country.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Taking to Instagram, Bhatia wrote, “Here’s to forever💍🍾,” confirming their engagement to the world. He had also shared pictures of himself proposing to Schultz.

Fast-forward to December 19, 2025, and the couple also officially announced their marriage to the world. They had the ceremony at The Abaco Club at Marsh Harbor in the Bahamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a huge carousel of pictures and collages, Bhatia wrote, “Here’s to loving and celebrating each other forever ❤️. Thank you to everyone who made this week possible!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Bhatia (@akshay) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, Bhatia & Schultz’s relationship has received a lot of love and support from the community. Let’s see how people have reacted.

Bhatia & Schultz’s special moments get love from the internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Bhatia has never shied away from sharing glimpses of his beautiful moments with Presleigh Schultz with the world. And they have been showered with a lot of love from the community for that.

Back in October 2024, pictures from their dreamy photoshoot apparently broke the internet. Fans called them their “favorite couple,” and many of them also complimented the two for being “cute.”

When they tied the knot, many of Bhatia’s peers, like Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, & Co., had dropped in to congratulate them on their special day. Even Max Homa‘s wife, Lacey, YouTube golfer Garrett Clark, and Skratch‘s official account wished the newlyweds.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like Bhatia is a beloved figure in the golf community. As such, it won’t come as a surprise if he ends up winning the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the community unites one again to celebrate his triumph.