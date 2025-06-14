Is Carlos Ortiz Mexican? Ethnic Background, Nationality, & More About LIV Golf Pro Explored

Carlos Ortiz has got the taste of both worlds, LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. While he may have slipped under the radar for most of his career, the 34-year-old has still managed to have a few impressive runs that have helped him attract attention from the Saudi-based promotion. Since then, he has teamed up with Joaquin Niemann & Co. to help push Torque GC to the next level and take over LIV Golf.

But there is a unique characteristic about the team led by Niemann. Something that gives us an indication of Carlos Ortiz’s background. So let’s learn more about the star from the PIF-funded promotion who is breaking through the ranks of the best golfers in the world.

Where is Carlos Ortiz from?

Carlos Ortiz was born on April 14, 1991, to Carlos and Claudia Batamero in Guadalajara, Mexico. He started playing golf at a very young age. By the time Ortiz was in high school, he was already ranked the No. 1 in the Maui Junior Golf Association and gained a lot of recognition in the sport.

