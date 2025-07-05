Is Emiliano Grillo American? Ethnic Background, Nationality & More About PGA Tour Star

“If I keep playing this way, if I keep hitting fairways, greens, and putting the same way, I should be able to sleep easy at night knowing that I can get it done.” This was the last thing Emiliano Grillo said to conclude his post-win speech at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. His goals for every tournament have always been clear: consistent strokeplay. And that has paid off a couple of times in his career. Grillo has worked his way up the ladder in the PGA Tour, and his determination to always keep fighting has helped him catch a lot of attention. A lot of that comes from his upbringing. Let’s get to know more about his family and ethnic background, and understand how he was raised.

Emiliano Grillo had an early introduction to golf

On September 14, 1992, Emiliano was born in the Grillo family in Resistencia, Argentina. He was very young when he picked up golf. In an interview for Kingdom Magazine, he stated, “I started at the age of five and I am thankful for being able to start the game so young.” He improved his skills before moving to Florida at the age of 16 to join the IMG Academy. However, he still stayed connected to his Argentinian roots by staying in touch with his mentor. He looked up to Fabian Gomez as he mentioned, “I am very fortunate to have had Fabian as a role model and now as a friend.”

By 2011, Grillo had turned pro and joined a class of elite golfers like Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas who rose through the ranks around the same time. The only difference was, it took the Resistencia-born 5 years to get his PGA Tour card in the 2015-16 season. However, once he did get it, he immediately proved to everyone why he should have gotten it much sooner. Grillo won his first-ever PGA Tour event as a member, the 2015 Frys.com Open. What a way to kick off a PGA Tour career!

Now 32, the Argentinian has since moved to San Diego, California. But he still represents his birthplace at every opportunity he gets. As far as club golf goes, he represents Choco, Argentina region, for local tournaments. Internationally, he played for Argentina in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On the course, he has reached great heights in his 9 years on the PGA Tour. But his social media tells us that he has many more reasons to smile than his golf feats.

The Grillos’ beautiful life

Back in January, Emiliano Grillo tied the knot with Alexia. The couple also has a son together named Andre, who has often been seen on the course supporting his father. Most notably, the entire family was seen together in the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday of the 2024 Masters. The trio seems to enjoy a beautiful life away from the course, having a pizza, walking on the beach, or enjoying themselves by the pool.

Emiliano also seems to be a big soccer fan and, like every Argentinian, follows Lionel Messi. The couple has also dressed up Andre in the Argentine national team jersey in one of their posts. Alternatively, the pro golfer also seems to enjoy baseball, as there are a couple of pictures of him at the Minnesota Twins stadium. Hopefully, he can replicate the success of the 3-time World Series champions and claim his third PGA Tour win soon.