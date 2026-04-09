Is Jose Maria Olazabal Married? Ethnicity, Career, Personal Life & More About PGA Tour Veteran

A glorious career packed with many prestigious wins, including two Masters Tournament wins in 1994 and 1999, Jose Maria Olazabal has reached the pinnacle of golf. He is one of the biggest names from Spain to rise to the top. But did he have anyone around him during his climb up top? We’re here to take a peek at Olazabal’s personal life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Imago Credit:

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Particularly, the fact that he has ever started a family. Throughout his career, many of his family members have cheered for him from behind the ropes. His parents have been frequent visitors on the golf course. But he has never had a partner supporting him during important golf events. That’s because Olazabal has never been married.