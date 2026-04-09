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Is Jose Maria Olazabal Married? Ethnicity, Career, Personal Life & More About PGA Tour Veteran

Molin Sheth

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Apr 9, 2026 | 11:43 AM EDT

HomeGolf

Is Jose Maria Olazabal Married? Ethnicity, Career, Personal Life & More About PGA Tour Veteran

Molin Sheth

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Link Copied!

Apr 9, 2026 | 11:43 AM EDT

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A glorious career packed with many prestigious wins, including two Masters Tournament wins in 1994 and 1999, Jose Maria Olazabal has reached the pinnacle of golf. He is one of the biggest names from Spain to rise to the top. But did he have anyone around him during his climb up top? We’re here to take a peek at Olazabal’s personal life.

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Particularly, the fact that he has ever started a family. Throughout his career, many of his family members have cheered for him from behind the ropes. His parents have been frequent visitors on the golf course. But he has never had a partner supporting him during important golf events. That’s because Olazabal has never been married.

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Molin Sheth

1,999 Articles

Molin Sheth is a senior Golf writer at EssentiallySports and a key member of the ES Golf Trends Desk. He brings strong editorial judgment and a data-driven approach to uncovering the game’s overlooked angles, delivering insightful play-by-play reporting across golf’s four major championships. As part of the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, an in-house initiative that mentors and develops writers through expert guidance and rigorous training, Molin works closely with industry-leading mentors to bring clarity and depth to a sport where precision matters and every shot tells a story.

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