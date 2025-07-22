Is There a Cut at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open 2025? Format of LPGA Event Explored

After a week’s break following the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, the LPGA Tour is back. The women’s golf calendar will follow the same route as the PGA Tour, as it goes to Scotland before heading to the United Kingdom. Nelly Korda & Co. will be at Dundonald Links for the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. The tournament will give them vital practice before they play the last major of the season, the AIG Women’s Open, next week. Hence, it’s important to know what challenges they might face at Gailes, Ayrshire.

Just like the Genesis Scottish Open, the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open is also co-sanctioned by the American and European Tours. That means the best golfers from the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour will be on the course to fill the 144-player field. With so many professional golfers packed inside the Scottish course, will the tournament have a traditional cut after the end of 36 holes?

The answer is yes, the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open will have a cutline after the second round. As per the rules shared on the LET website in 2024, the tournament did have a cutline. No changes have been made to the format this year. On Friday, July 25, 2025, anyone who doesn’t make it to the top 65 or ties on the field will not progress through to the weekend rounds. That means 79 players are at risk of playing only half the tournament. And those 65 and ties who do cross the cutline will play for a $2 million purse.

As confirmed on the tournament’s website, the entries have now been closed for the event. So the final field is already out, unless someone decides to withdraw. While the world #1, Nelly Korda, and LPGA Tour’s fashionista, Charley Hull, will be in Scotland playing in the event, there are a few big names who have decided to skip it. The list includes Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, and Lilia Vu.

With the limited number of high-profile players, who can the fans expect to dominate the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open? Let’s take a look at a few great contenders.

Strong contenders for the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open

The biggest bet would need to be put on the world #1, Nelly Korda. Even though she has not won a single title this year, she is certainly the strongest contender on the course. Korda has come off a T43 finish in France and will be eager to improve on that before heading to Wales. She has certainly come close to winning a title this year, after a couple of runner-ups in the HGV Tournament of Champions and the U.S. Women’s Open. Moreover, now that she is so close to losing her world #1 spot to Jeeno Thitikul, Norry would be hungrier than ever to get a big win in the Scottish Open.

ISPS Handa ambassador, Charley Hull, will also be a strong contender in the tournament. Moreover, playing in Europe will also give her more of a home-court advantage than any of her American rivals. Defending champion Lauren Coughlin will be eager to retain her title as well. She put in a commanding performance in the tournament last year, winning it by 4 strokes. It won’t come as a surprise if the 32-year-old repeats the feat this year as well. Who will you put your money on? Let us know below!