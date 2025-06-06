Is Thorbjorn Olesen Married? Exploring the Danish Pro’s Love Life

At 35, Jacob Thorbjørn Olesen has traveled the whole world in pursuit of a professional title in golf. He has visited the UAE, Great Britain, Italy, Thailand, Sweden, Scotland, Australia, and Turkey to win trophies on the European Tour. However, he is yet to win on the PGA Tour. Despite the lack of success, Olesen hasn’t given up on his dream to dominate the American circuit as well. And for a long time, he always had one person rooting for him to finally break the streak. Who is that special individual?

Thorbjørn Olesen’s partner-in-crime

Back in April 2024, on the Wednesday of the Masters at ANGC, fans saw Thorbjørn Olesen walk the grass alongside his family. His wife and two children accompanied him in the Par 3 Contest that precedes the first round tee of the Masters.

He and Lauren Oleson (a.k.a. Zafar) first met in the United Kingdom and were often seen hanging around the British course. They got engaged back in 2020 in France when Olesen proposed to her during one of their dates. They got married soon after and started their journey as a family.

Either in March or April 2021, the Olesens welcomed their first child, Cooper, to their home. Thorbjørn shared the first few glimpses of Cooper on his Instagram with the caption, “Welcome to the 🌎, Cooper Olesen. Our lives are changed forever, and our hearts are so full. Mom @laurenzafer was amazing and is recovering well 💙.” The tender moments won over his followers as everyone shared their heartfelt congratulatory messages in the comments. Nearly a year and a half later, Thorbjørn and Zafar introduced the world to their daughter, and they named her Sienna.

While all these moments define the story of Lauren and Thorbjørn Olesen, another side to the pro golfer is rarely displayed on social media now. Let’s learn about the likes and dislikes of Jacob.

Oleson’s life beyond family and golf

Thorbjørn Olesen’s passion and love for golf are undeniable. But this is not the only sport he enjoys. Based on his old posts, he is also an avid fan of soccer and tennis. The Danish pro was seen attending the Wimbledon Championships back in 2013 when he was still climbing the ladder in professional golf. He seems to be a fan of Caroline Wozniacki and Roger Federer.

As far as soccer goes, Olesen has shared his love for the English Premier League club, Manchester United Football Club, in a few posts. He also used to have a golf bag that was painted in the colors of the Red Devils with the club’s trademark logo printed on it. Alternatively, there is a picture of him posing with legendary Danish racer Tom Kristensen. But it’s not clear whether he loves motorsports or not. Thorbjørn Olesen was also seen cheering athletes from his nation in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. This confirms that the Danish star’s affiliation with sports goes way beyond golf.