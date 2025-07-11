Is Victor Perez American? PGA Tour Pro’s Ethnicity, Background & More Unknown Details Explored

70 events in and Victor Perez already has 7 top-10 finishes. That is quite an impressive record for someone who only received their PGA Tour membership in 2024. The 32-year-old has been quite impressive recently as he is on the pursuit to win his first title on American soil. It is not the first time here, as he has resided on a famous holiday island close to the United States. But does that mean Perez is American?

That’s what we’re here to determine. So let’s learn about the rising star on the PGA Tour who is inching closer to securing a win in the near future.

Where is Victor Perez from?

On September 2, 1992, Michel and Dany Perez brought home a young boy to their home. They named him Victor, hoping that he would conquer all his ambitions in the future. When he was very young, they decided that his future might be in golf. That’s why they pushed him to get trained in the sport. Perez started playing for the Biarritz Golf Club under Mike Magher, who is also his current coach. Picking up the sport at an early age helped him, as by the time he was in high school, he finished T25 in The Amateur Championship.

Years later, Perez moved to the SW region of the United States to study at the University of New Mexico. That’s where he played alongside LIV golfer John Catlin. During his time there, the 32-year-old won the 2011-12 Aggie Invitational in Texas by 4 strokes. That was his only collegiate victory. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree, focusing on Psychology and a minor in Chemistry.

Then began his journey as a professional golfer. He joined the Q-School, qualified for the Challenge Tour, received his DP World Tour card, and finally got his PGA Tour dual membership in 2024. Along the way, Perez also won 6 titles in the European circuit, the last of which was the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. He was also considered a shining star on the DP World Tour in 2023. In the last couple of years, Perez has had 4 top-10 finishes, including 2 in the RBC Canadian Open each year.

However, his biggest achievement was probably representing his country in the Paris Olympics in 2024. Yes, Victor Perez was a part of the Olympic team. But not the American team. He represented France in Paris. He was born in Semeac, France, and wore their colors with pride during the Olympic Games. However, he may have been disappointed, narrowly missing out on a medal at the prestigious event. Perez finished 4th in the tournament, just 1 stroke behind Hideki Matsuyama, who won the Bronze Medal.

Now that his origin is out in the open, let’s take a look at Victor Perez’s life outside golf to learn more about him.

Greens, drives, and sands on and off the golf course

Victor Perez often has three partners-in-crime alongside him whenever he is out on adventures. One of them is his beloved wife, Abigail. Fans have seen her by the ropes following her husband around during the tournament for years. The couple has been together for around 8 years now, judging by their stories. They also usually travel together with their two Vizslas, Zuma and Gaia. The beautiful dogs have featured on Perez’s Instagram a few times.

From the sand traps on golf courses to the beautiful beaches in Spain and the Maldives, the couple enjoys a day out in the sun. Driving and flying are definitely a part of their usual routine, as apart from Perez’s golf schedule, he and Abigail also love to travel the world together. They also share an iconic picture of Victor proposing to Abigail with the pristine Eiffel Tower in the background of white with hints of green.