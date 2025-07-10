ISCO Championship 2025: Top 5 Bets for $4M PGA Tour Event

While most big names would be busy in Scotland, the rest of the PGA Tour stars will compete in Louisville in the PGA Tour’s alternate event. The 2025 ISCO Championship. Just because the field won’t have the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler doesn’t mean it won’t be an exciting contest. As fans witnessed in the last PGA Tour event, the John Deere Classic, many golfers can still deliver great action on the course. And some of them will be at the HCC Championship Course.

So, who among them will be the favorite to win the 2025 ISCO Championship? Let’s rank them based on their form this season!

Emiliano Grillo

The Argentine pro, Emiliano Grillo, has been on a great run since late last season. He ended 2024 with a T11 in the Sanderson Farms Championship. This season, he has made 13 cuts and finished in the top-25 7 times. Grillo delivered his best performance of the season just a week before the ISCO Championship. He finished T2 in the 2025 John Deere Classic after losing to Brian Campbell in the playoffs. Looking for his 3rd career title, the 32-year-old will be looking to get back to winning ways after he last captured the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. If he could beat Scheffler back then, then there is no reason he can’t beat a weaker field in the $4 million event preceding the Open Championship.

Kevin Roy

Kevin Roy has been in prolific form all year long. In the 12 cuts he made, he has had 3 top-10 finishes, including 2 in consecutive weeks leading up to the ISCO Championship. Roy finished T8 in the Rocket Classic and T3 in the John Deere Classic. He is certainly getting close to a win, and the only positions left for him to conquer are runner-up or 1st place. With a comparitively weaker field at his disposal at Louisville, this is the best shot Kevin Roy will have to win his first PGA Tour title.

Mark Hubbard

During the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Mark Hubbard was only 3 strokes away from the top of the leaderboard. He finished at T7 in the end after a hard-fought battle. Hubbard also had a T5 finish in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson a week prior to that. Just goes to show that he can deliver back-to-back performances even against the toughest fields. He has been good at scrambling and competed with the top players with his approach shots in 2025. Still looking for his first career win, Mark Hubbard will be eager to cash in on the opportunity at the HCC Championship Course.

David Lipsky

David Lipsky comes to Louisville off an incredible performance in the 2025 John Deere Classic. He shot an incredible 7-under 64 in the first round and followed it up with three incredibly consistent rounds. In the end, the Los Angeles local finished at T3 to get his 2nd top-5 finish of the season. His first one came in a team with Dylan Wu in the 2025 Zurich Classic. Lipsky had quite a few missed cuts earlier this season, but has clearly found his rhythm before the ISCO Championship. He will be a major threat to everyone on the field competing for the $4 million.

Michael Thorbjornsen

One stroke separated Michael Thorbjornsen from Garrick Higgo in the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship. That one stroke proved to be the reason the South African pro won the second PGA Tour title of his career. However, Thorbjornsen was still left searching for his first. But that runner-up finish gave the Cleveland boy the confidence to deliver more high-profile performances. He got a T4 in the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in the following week. More recently, Thorbjornsen finished tied at 4th again in the 2025 Rocket Classic. This is his first alternate event since his runner-up finish in Punta Cana. Michael Thorbjornsen might take advantage of this opportunity and win it this time around.

