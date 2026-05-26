‘Isn’t Any Quit in Me’: Bryson DeChambeau Refuses to Back Down After Back-to-Back Major Heartbreaks

Two consecutive missed cuts in majors, and suddenly, everyone is criticizing Bryson DeChambeau for losing his mojo. But he has no plans to continue his atrocious run in the most challenging fields in golf. Instead, he is planning to turn things around the next opportunity he gets.

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“The weeks that I’ve been playing in major championships,” DeChambeau told the media. “I’ve been playing okay, just having nothing happen for me, and that’s kind of the game of golf. It’s not like I’m playing bad golf. I think I’m putting some pressure on myself to play well in those tournaments. Nobody is perfect, and I’m still working hard to play as good as I possibly can. The year before, I played really well in the majors and missed one cut there, and it just happens. There isn’t any quit in me.”

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“I’ll tell you this: I played worse golf and shot better scores at majors. It’s one of those scenarios of ebbs and flows in golf. I’m really excited for the future over at Shinnecock and overseas, as well, for the Open Championship. Head down, keep moving forward,” he also said.

In 2025, the golfer had a good major run. He finished fifth and second in the season’s first two majors, so in 2026, expectations for him were high. How he was faring on LIV Golf before the 2026 major season started also added to the expectations.

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Just before the 2026 Masters Tournament, DeChambeau won back-to-back LIV events in March in Singapore and then South Africa, vaulting to second on the individual leaderboard. He still holds that position. Yeah, he missed the cut at Augusta National. He followed that up by not playing the weekend at the Aronimink Golf Club as well. But the third-place finish in LIV Golf Virginia between those majors proved that he is not out of form. Nor has he lost hope for the season, and rightfully so. After all, majors hold a lot of importance for DeChambeau. During the LIV Golf turmoil, he even mentioned that he will be happy to compete in just majors and do YouTube golf.

Imago Golf 2026 Masters Tournament – Round 1 Bryson DeChambeau of the USA on hole 2 in Round 1 of the 2026 Masters tournament in August, Georgia, USA, 09 April 2026. Augusta United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xCHRISxTORRESx

DeChambeau’s priority right now is to work on his game, but he also reiterated a goal that he has always focused on for many years.

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Bryson DeChambeau is also not quitting on his mission as an influential golfer

Yes, winning the major is still a dream. But Bryson DeChambeau has distinguished his dreams from his mission in golf. It’s impossible to determine the outcome of a golf tournament even for someone who has the moniker of ‘The Scientist.’

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So yeah, he can’t guarantee winning a major always, but what he can ensure is to be an inspiration to the youth. That has been his goal for many years, and DeChambeau didn’t shy from sharing that with the media

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“Do I care about the game sometimes more than my own life? Yeah. Because I see what it can do for people’s lives. That’s ultimately why I care so much, and I’m so passionate, and I want the best for everybody. So when people are saying these things about me, I know my mission. I know what I’m here to do. Sometimes it’s tough to see, but sometimes it’s an inspiration for me. Fuels positive fire in my stomach. I hope that I can look over and see a kid looking up, smiling at me, so I can go sign an autograph because that is what makes me come back every day.”

As LIV Golf’s future hangs in the balance, DeChambeau might find it difficult to find the right path he can continue contributing to golf. But whatever road he picks, he will be determined to stay true to his mission the best he can. Even if it leads him back to the PGA Tour.