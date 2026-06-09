‘It’s Been a Disaster’: Charley Hull Shares Airport Fiasco She Faced Immediately After U.S. Women’s Open Defeat

Airports haven’t been as good to Charley Hull when she is in the golfing season. But this time, she was her own chaos. Her hopes for her first major title ended when Nelly Korda birdied the 17th to win the US Women’s Open. Never one to delay leaving for home, she was all set to catch a flight when a series of unfortunate events became a hurdle. Being herself, the British golfer still found some humor in it all.

“EVENTFUL,” Hull wrote on her Instagram story before going into details of what had happened.

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Firstly, she noted that she spilled her pre-flight snack, a seaweed salad, on herself and the Louis Vuitton bag her boyfriend had gifted her. Then, they realized that her cousin, who was traveling with her, Jodie Bradshaw, had left her phone and passport at security. Probably the reason why she was assigned the task of cleaning Hull’s bag as a punishment. But this wasn’t it!

Ten minutes from the airport, Hull’s agent realized that they had left their passport in the hotel room. They got another Uber from a gas station and went to take the passport. This story, though, is the perfect example of all’s well that ends well.

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Despite the whole last-minute ordeal, Hull and her team were able to make it to the flight on time and fly back home. But it wouldn’t be the first time that an airport has given the British golfer a hard time.

Imago Source – Charley Hull’s Instagram Story

Last year, someone stole her clubs, reportedly valued between $12k and $18k, from Miami International Airport. She had already checked in the bags, and she reached out to her followers to help her find them. She mentioned her AirTag’s location details in her story to help narrow down the search further.

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“Seems someone just stole my clubs at Miami airport. They’d been checked in, but this is where they now are! Anyone got any ideas how I get them back?!” Hull wrote.

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But in a series of mishaps, this wouldn’t be the only one for Hull.

In 2024, she was traveling to Washington for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. However, the British airline lost the most important asset she needed: her golf bag. After searching for herself, she reached out to the British Airways authorities to track it for her. No word is out if she ever found it.

Charley Hull was feeling quite good about her first major as she finished nine strokes behind Nelly Korda to tie for the second spot. But it hasn’t been an easy road for the veteran either.

Back in August, she failed to capture the 2025 AIG Women’s Open by two strokes. Bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes ended up costing her the win. Earlier this year, Hull also got a T10 finish in the Chevron Championship. Overall, the 2026 US Women’s Open was the fifth time Hull has finished second in a major.

However, despite another heartbreaking near-miss and a chaotic travel experience, Charley Hull remains resilient. In the remaining three majors of the season, she will continue to chase her maiden major title.