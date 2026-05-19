‘It’s Got to Change’: Jim Furyk Says Out Loud What Issues Surround Bryson DeChambeau’s Ryder Cup Bid

Bryson DeChambeau has now missed 2/2 cuts in majors so far this season. For him to be a part of Team USA’s quest for victory at Adare Manor, he needs to be visible and better. Even the captain, Jim Furyk, knows that the only way DeChambeau can join the Ryder Cup team is via majors. Surprisingly, Furyk wants this changed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We do know that we need to change our qualification process. The way it’s done by money and how the signature events and the majors are so, so much greater and weighted so much more heavily. It’s got to change,” Furyk told Trey Wingo on his YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve got to move to a point system. I’m keeping a close eye on something that our statistical team will help us with in the future, in identifying our best six players. And then you want to challenge those with six captains’ picks. Then you want to complement those with six Captain’s Picks. In that case, you’re looking at the golf course, horses for courses, current form, pairings, what we have on our team now, and how we can complement that to make the strongest pairings.”

Furyk doesn’t have a clear answer about DeChambeau’s status on the team, but surely, he is working on something technical. For now, it is right to say that if the 2x US Open winner is suitable for the squad and complements the composition, then he will be picked as a captain’s pick. If he makes it through automatic qualification, it’s a different story, but for that, DeChambeau really has to up his game in the majors, as he did in 2024 and 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, Bryson DeChambeau enjoyed a standout major season, finishing tied for sixth at the Masters and runner-up at the PGA Championship, where he missed a playoff by one stroke to Xander Schauffele. He then won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, edging Rory McIlroy by one shot, before missing the cut at The Open Championship. In 2025, he recorded another consistent major campaign with a T5 at the Masters, a T2 at the PGA Championship, a missed cut at the U.S. Open, and a T10 finish at the Open Championship.

In 2026, so far, the 2x US Open couldn’t play the weekend at Aronimink after shooting 7 over par in the first 36 holes. This was the second blow he faced after missing the cut at Augusta, having shot 6 over.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Ryder Cup creates a lot of pressure. An away Ryder Cup is even different. There are 50,000 people not only cheering for the other team, but they are also cheering against you. It’s the only time in golf when that happens. It’s what makes it so amazing to play on a team,” Furyk also said.

“Taking guys that love that, love the away games, have some grit, have some fire. Those are the kind of guys you want on your team. We don’t know what the avenue back to the PGA Tour is for the LIV players yet, but I think we have a lot of flexibility in the way we run it with six qualifying and six Captain’s picks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Golf 2026 Masters Tournament – Round 1 Bryson DeChambeau of the USA on hole 2 in Round 1 of the 2026 Masters tournament in August, Georgia, USA, 09 April 2026. Augusta United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xCHRISxTORRESx

So far, Bryson has played in three Ryder Cups and has consistently praised the Ryder Cup as a unique and patriotic event. He considers it an incredible honor to play for the country. He cherishes the away-game environment and relishes the intense pressure of competing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think Bryson, just his golfing ability alone, is an X-factor for our team, but also, he’s a really fiery player. When you come to a Ryder Cup, you don’t want guys to try to be something they’re not. We have a lot of calm, mellow guys, so we need the energy from Bryson, and he brings that every day in practice rounds, in the team room, and hopefully in the tournament competition too,” this is what Keegan Bradley had to say for him.

For the upcoming Ryder Cup, even Furyk will be under a lot of pressure, as the United States has lost nine of the last 12 competitions with Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this qualification criterion is not the only problem that might have crossed Furyk’s mind when thinking about picking DeChambeau. The two-time U.S. Open champion also has a history of poor performance in Europe.

Bryson DeChambeau’s last trip with Team U.S. didn’t reflect well on him

There is a reason Zach Johnson decided against picking Bryson DeChambeau for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. Sure, in 2021, DeChambeau delivered a brilliant performance for the team, securing 2.5 points from three matches and helping them win against Team Europe. But the 2018 Ryder Cup nightmare was something they couldn’t forget.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeChambeau was a part of Jim Furyk’s first squad in the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris, France. So he has had first-hand experience of watching the pro play three matches for Team USA, and he got the opportunity to be paired with two big names in Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Despite the great pairings, DeChambeau couldn’t secure a single point. In the end, Team U.S. lost 17­­½ to 10½. Those three points wouldn’t have helped them win the event. But it might have given the squad the confidence to push harder.