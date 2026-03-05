‘It’s Like Someone Has Passed Away’: Shane Lowry Confesses What Happened Days After His $9.6M Heartbreak

Until the 15th hole on Championship Sunday, Shane Lowry was leading the 2026 Cognizant Classic leaderboard by a mile. However, two consecutive double bogeys pushed him down to T2. The Irishman was certainly disappointed with his performance. And he revealed how he dealt with it after he left the course.

SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio tweeted a video of Lowry with a caption, “‘Speaking to people over the last few days it’s like someone had passed away. When they see me they’re afraid to talk to me.’ Shane Lowry reflects on his Cognizant Classic finish with @chantel_mccabe.”

During the interview, Lowry confessed to Chantel McCabe, “It’s been tough, I’m not going to lie. Sunday night, I didn’t sleep at all. You go through all the scenarios in your head, and the regrets you have. But I’m very fortunate, I’ve got a great support network around, and I had some amazing people reach out to me.”

Lowry had a three-stroke lead against the field at the 15th hole. After the 17th hole, and due to Nico Echavarria’s great effort in the end, he lost the title by two strokes. Surprisingly, Lowry hit his tee shot into the water on the 16th and 17th holes to take penalties. It was too late for him to recover after that, even if he had a par-5 18th hole left to play.

An eagle would have helped him push things to the playoffs. But Lowry’s approach shot on the 549 yards hole was not accurate enough to give him that opportunity. He ended up scoring a par to end up tying for second alongside Taylor Moore and Austin Smotherman.

That said, there was an emotional reason behind Lowry’s disappointment for not winning. But his daughter showed him the positive side of things.

Shane Lowry’s daughter helps him reflect on the positive

Sitting in a Starbucks with his daughter, Shane Lowry confessed, “Speaking to people over the last few days, it’s like someone had passed away. When they see me, they’re afraid to talk to me.”

And Iris was perplexed after she witnessed all of that. She didn’t understand that Lowry was upset because he wanted to win a title in front of his second daughter, Ivy.

However, she simply responded, “Why is everyone acting so sad that you finished second? Like, second is good.”

Lowry confessed that it gave him a little bit of perspective.

Shane Lowry should view his life through the lens of his eldest daughter. He would be able to see that she is still proud of her father’s achievements. Ivy also probably feels the same way, judging by how close the sisters seem when they make an appearance on the golf course.