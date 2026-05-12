‘It’s Not Flashy’: Rory McIlroy Shares Honest Opinion on Scottie Scheffler’s Rise as the Best Golfer

Two of the best golfers in the world, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, have enjoyed a healthy rivalry on the fairway for the last few years. So it’s no surprise that they also know each other pretty well at this point. So when McIlroy was asked what he admired about Scheffler, he had an interesting response.

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“I think it is, it’s his relentlessness,” McIlroy told the media. He added, “The comfort in which he does the same things over and over. It’s the little… It’s not flashy, but he dots his Is and crosses his Ts and does all the right things. I think it’s that relentless pursuit of the process and not just letting the outcome happen.”

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“I’ve said, again, I think his faith has a big part to do with how comfortable he is with doing that because he accepts whatever happens, whatever comes his way, and he moves on. There’s not a lot of volatility there in his life and in his game, and I think that sets him up so well for the future.”

Scheffler has never been known to be a flashy golfer. But he always has his basics on point. Finding the fairway, getting close to the green, and hitting accurate putts are his primary goals. While others try to experiment with their game to try to get an advantage, the world #1 slowly climbs to the top by doing what needs to be done.

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In terms of numbers, his stats for 2026 reflect that. Scheffler reaches the greens in regulation 71.3% times, which is the best on the PGA Tour this year. He is the fourth best on the Tour in terms of scrambling. Lastly, his putting average of 1.675 is the second-best on the Tour this season. Just goes to show how relentlessly consistent he is when it comes to finishing each hole.

Imago Syndication: The Commercial Appeal PGA, Golf Herren Tour players Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy greet each other as Jon Rahm looks on as they all prepare to tee off at the tenth hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, August 10, 2023. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xChrisxDay/ThexCommercialxAppealx 21181042

McIlroy is not the only one who has called Scheffler ‘relentless’. Harris English also acknowledged his abilities on the golf course during his interview with Gary Williams. And that was an inspiration for him.

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“He’s working his tail off, and he’s the first player here getting ready to play at East Lake and try to win the event. He just came off an unbelievable performance at Caves Valley, and he never lets off.”

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Harris added, “He never relaxes. He is relentless in the way he works and the way he prepares. That inspires me to get better and to really tighten down my habits and my systems of, if I want to compete with this guy, if I want to beat this guy, I’ve got to work just as hard or harder than he is.”

Coming back to the top-2 players in the world, Schefler also acknowledged the abilities of his rival and understands the threat he poses on the golf course.

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Scottie Scheffler knows how Rory McIlroy can best him on the golf course

Respect goes both ways in the rivalry between Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. And it was the world #1 who acknowledged the Northern Irishman’s abilities on the golf course first, a few days ago.

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During the 2026 Cadillac Championship, Scheffler told the media, “I think when you look at just his game specifically, I think his ability to drive the ball is, I mean, I think it’s the best that I’ve seen.”

There are very few in the world who can say they can compete with McIlroy off the tee. His prowess with the driver is second to none on the PGA Tour. It’s not that he hits the ball far, but he is also incredibly accurate for a long-range driver. That makes him a huge threat in any event he plays. And if the golf course plays far and wide, the 37-year-old will be ready to pounce on it.

This week’s Aronimink Golf Club offers similar challenges. It will be interesting to see if Scheffler’s relentlessness comes in handy or McIlroy’s ability with the driver will give him the advantage.