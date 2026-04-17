‘It’s Unbelievable’: Bryson DeChambeau Fumes at LIV Golf Over Mismanagement at $30M Event

Coming off the perfectly manicured grass of Augusta National, Bryson DeChambeau must have had high expectations from the venue of his next event. Especially since he only got to play two rounds of the 2026 Masters Tournament after his shocking missed cut. Well, the Club de Golf Chapultepec is not as well-maintained. And that has left the Crushers GC captain highly disappointed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

They shared a video of DeChambeau stuck in the rough after hitting out of a bunker. It was behind the greens in the spectator area. While the region itself is generally considered rough, there wasn’t enough grass around it for it to qualify for the name. There were huge patches of barren land without any green. Even those sections that did have grass weren’t tall enough to be considered rough. And the two-time U.S. Open champion expressed his frustration over it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You got destroyed grass. Oh, this is rough. Definitely good to see,” DeChambeau said sarcastically. He added, “Guys, this is what we’re playing on, apparently.”

Once the course official arrived, DeChambeau asked him, “I’m talking about this ground. What is it called again? This entire area. You have got to have a rule here (to not play in the area). It’s unbelievable. Absolutely out of question.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything DeChambeau said further clarified his disbelief in the situation. He couldn’t seem to fathom the fact that this is what they call the rough in the Club de Golf Chapultepec. But once his doubts were cleared, he went on to play his wedge shot to find the cup in two strokes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIRE GOLF (@ziregolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This comes as a surprise, as DeChambeau didn’t have much to complain about the course last year. Could he have another reason to be frustrated?

ADVERTISEMENT

Reason behind Bryson DeChambeau’s frustration

It’s not that things are really going Bryson DeChambeau’s way recently. He has had a lot of things to be frustrated about over the last couple of weeks. One of them would be the way he exited the Masters Tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeChambeau had some trouble with the bunker during both rounds he played at Augusta National. In the first round, he shot a triple bogey on the 11th hole after his ball was in the sand. He couldn’t chip it out and took a while to find the green again. That pushed him from even par to 3-over for the round.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the 18th hole on day two, it seemed like he would comfortably make the cut. But he got into trouble with the sand once again in the last hole on Friday. That took his score from 3-over to 6-0ver and knocked him out of the tournament.

If that wasn’t enough, the golf community also teased him to learn how to make sand saves from Patrick Reed. That happened after the DP World Tour tactically shared an Instagram post of Reed’s chips from the sand in European events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, the 32-year-old also must have a lot on his mind right now. With the PIF announcing that it will discontinue its financial support for LIV Golf, DeChambeau’s future remains uncertain. Rumors of LIV Golf shutting down have already spread like wildfire. Scott O’Neil has suggested finding an alternate solution, but he, too, doesn’t have a concrete plan. Amid all the tension, it would be difficult for DeChambeau to perform in LIV Golf Mexico City 2026. Even if he finished second at the venue last year.