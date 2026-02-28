Jack Nicklaus Delivers Blunt Verdict on Why Tiger Woods Fell Short of Making History: ‘Tiger Should Have…’

Tiger Woods was driven by the desire to surpass Jack Nicklaus for nearly all of his career. Very few golfers can even think of coming close to the Golden Bear’s 18 major wins. But the Big Cat was so consistent that he made it seem like he would set the benchmark himself. Even Nicklaus believed the same. However, the golf legend thinks Woods fell short due to one reason.

As revealed by TWLEGION, “🚨🗣️🐻 JUST IN — Speaking from the booth at The Cognizant Classic, Jack Nicklaus was asked about Tiger Woods. ‘Tiger should have broken my record if he’d stayed healthy. But he didn’t.’ (Via @dougferguson405)”

Woods’ life was driven by controversies. But what really pushed him away from the golf course was a series of injuries. The 82-time PGA Tour champion suffered numerous health crises throughout his career. He injured his back, left knee, right ankle/leg, and Achilles tendon. These took many years off his career and probably ruined several possible victories for him as well.

The 2021 accident was probably the one that affected his health the most. His vehicle rolled over and caused career-altering injuries to his right leg. He has not played full-time golf since.

Woods’ troubles with health have continued over the last five years. He is currently recovering from surgery on his lower back. This was the seventh time Woods had a procedure on that part of his body. He has been out of action from the professional golf scene since July 2024.

However, more than his injuries, there have been times where Woods’ ‘never say die’ attitude has also cost him dearly. In 2014, he had revealed how he should have given himself more time to recover rather than pushing himself to play through injuries.

“I didn’t realize how much damage I was doing to my body,” Woods told The Washington Post‘s Thomas Boswell.

Perhaps that’s how Nicklaus’ statement stands true. If only Woods had focused on his health as well, he would have certainly surpassed the Golden Bear in all the record books.

However, the Big Cat might be returning to the golf course soon. And he will be focused on competing only in the majors this time.

Tiger Woods might realign his goals to have another go at Jack Nicklaus’ record

Turning 50 at the end of 2025, Tiger Woods is qualified to play on the Champions Tour. And he might take up that opportunity. But he will still have another goal in mind to focus on.

The Big Cat is only three majors away from equaling Jack Nicklaus’ 18 victories. With him not having to commit to PGA Tour events, he can compete in the Champions Tour to maintain his form. When the time arrives, Woods can join the field for the majors and give his best shot in them.

He has already hinted at a possible return to the Masters 2026 with a one-word response. It will be interesting to see how he performs once he returns.