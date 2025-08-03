Jack Nicklaus Pays Tribute to Golf Broadcaster With Touching Sendoff Message

“His driving is unbelievable. I don’t go that far on my holidays,” said Ian Baker-Finch about John Daly’s driving. The legendary CBS reporter always had a way with words. He was also an astute analyst of the game. For nearly 30 years, the Australian expert made golf a lot more gripping by delivering intriguing commentary for ABC Sports/ESPN, and CBS. On Sunday, August 3, 2025, Finchy, as he is fondly called by his peers, sits down for the last assignment of his career as an analyst. And Jack Nicklaus and co. had beautiful messages to share for him on this monumental day.

Golf on CBS tweeted a video sharing various messages Finch received from various golfers. One of them was from the legend, Jack Nicklaus, who said, “Ian has been a great for the game of golf. He was a good player with a wonderful personality, and he has been a great addition to the CBS golf broadcasts. We wish him well and congratulations.” While boasting a glorious career as an analyst, the Golden Bear didn’t forget that Finch was also an excellent golfer in his own right. In fact, in 1991, when Nicklaus finished T44 in The Open, Finch ended up winning the major and lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale.

Jason Day also had something to say about the retiring expert: “You have always been a bright spot in our game. A champion both on and off the golf course. I always looked up to you and knew what you stood for – excellence and, more importantly, decency. I’ve always considered you my friend and just a great human being. Congrats on a great career. Thanks for your friendship, Finchy.” Many years his senior, it seems like Day shared a great friendship with fellow Australian Finch, considering the way he spoke about the reporter. But, indeed, the 64-year-old is widely known for his affable and modest nature. That reflected in his commentary as well.

Lastly, Adam Scott also said, “Congratulations, IBF, on a wonderful broadcasting career. Your love for this game was clearly expressed every weekend on the Telly. To have you call my win on the 10th green at Augusta is a great memory for me. Wishing you all the best for the future, mate. – Scotty.” Scott is another Australian who was inspired by the way Finch carried himself. In fact, as the veteran golfer mentioned, Ian Baker-Finch was a part of the broadcast team that covered the 2013 Masters Tournament when Adam Scott won it. He also made the iconic quote, “from Down Under to on top of the world,” after the 45-year-old made the last putt.

These were just some of the best messages Golf on CBS picked out that were dedicated to Finchy hours before he stepped into the box for the last time. But there are a few others who also had something to say to the CBS expert. Let’s see how they reacted.

Ian Baker-Finch receives a lot of love on his farewell assignment

Ian Baker-Finch didn’t only have an impact on the golfers whom he covered. His colleagues also enjoyed working alongside him over the years. During the 3M Open broadcast, Jim Nantz spoke fondly about his fellow expert as he acknowledged his outstanding career in a beautiful montage. That brought a tear to Finchy’s eyes, who was seated right beside him. CBS Sports President and CEO David Berson also called him “one of the most respected and trusted voices in golf.”

After hearing everything they had to say, Finch also had a things to add before beginning his last event. He said, “As I step away, I carry with me immense gratitude and pride for the moments we’ve shared on and off the course. Here’s to new adventures and the enduring love of golf.” During further conversations, Ian Baker-Finch revealed that he is planning to spend his time away from broadcasting to focus on his family and finding new adventures together.