Jacob Bridgeman Abruptly Withdraws From $9.6M Event Hours After Genesis Invitational Win

PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Jacob Bridgeman of the United States looks on at the 6th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 on February 15, 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA.

Things got intense on Sunday evening right up till the 72nd hole for Jacob Bridgeman. Looking for his first PGA Tour win, he needed a par to capture the 2026 Genesis Invitational title. Rory McIlroy‘s bird 30 foot birdie on the 18th hole put him under even more pressure. But the 26-year-old finished the hole in regulation shots to win the Signature event. And after the stressful visit to California, Bridgeman has decided to take a break.

As confirmed by PGA Tour Communications, “Field updates for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: Ben Griffin WD, Jackson Suber IN, Jacob Bridgeman WD, Lanto Griffin IN.”

After winning a $4 million paycheck on February 22, 2026, Bridgeman has decided to withdraw from the event scheduled to tee off on the 26th. He will be replaced by Lanto Griffin.

Bridgeman was already running on a hectic schedule this season. He had played five PGA Tour events since January 15, 2026. The only tournament the 26-year-old skipped was the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. After the intense battle at Riviera Golf Course, he would have definitely needed to take a break from the course.

Especially since Bridgeman didn’t just simply win the Signature event. He dominated most of the tournament. After 54 holes, he led McIlroy and the field by six strokes. If it wasn’t for the 1-over 72 in the final round, then the leaderboard wouldn’t have looked as close a contest as it did in the end.

Over the course of the four rounds, the newest member of the PGA Tour winner’s circle also shattered a few records. But he was just ecstatic to cross the finish line in the end. It took him 66 attempts to win his first title on the Tour. But he was finally a champion.

Along the way, Bridgeman also managed to impress someone whom he idolizes. And that was a moment he could never forget.

Jacob Bridgeman’s excellent strokeplay leaves a positive impression on Tiger Woods

As the host of the event, Tiger Woods often joined the commentary team to analyze the action. During one of his sessions, he managed to catch a glimpse of Jacob Bridgeman. And boy, that got the Big Cat excited.

Playing the par-5 11th hole, Bridgeman was sitting 258 yards away from the hole. He picked his 7-wood to do his dirty work for him as he believed that would be the perfect club to reach the distance. And he couldn’t have been more right.

The 26-year-old launched the ball into the air, and it landed 8 inches away from the cup. The accuracy of his approach shot left Woods in shock.

“I wish I could hit it like that,” Woods told Jim Nantz as he recollected days from his prime.

At 50, the 15-time major champion may not be able to achieve the same accuracy anymore. But he can relieve these moments through young talents like Jacob Bridgeman. And that’s the best compliment Woods could have given the 26-year-old rising star.