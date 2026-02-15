Jacob Bridgeman Net Worth 2026: Brand Endorsements, Career Earnings & More About PGA Tour Pro

At 26, Jacob Bridgeman has already spent two full seasons on the PGA Tour. And he has made tremendous progress since he received his card in 2024. The young pro from Inman has proven to be a consistent threat to his peers at every event he has played. That has helped him earn a lot of great paychecks so far. But how much has Bridgeman accumulated through his efforts on the golf course? Let’s find out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob Bridgeman’s earnings from the fairway

In his two full seasons on the PGA Tour, Jacob Bridgeman has played 64 events. He has made the cut in 42 of them. Missing 22 cuts in such a short time may not be that impressive. But what is great is that the 26-year-old has already earned five top-5 finishes on the Tour.

Bridgeman got his best results in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He finished second behind Joe Highsmith by two strokes. That is the only runner-up finish he has had in his career so far. That helped him earn an $818,800 paycheck.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also managed a third-place finish in the Valspar Championship a few weeks later. Chasing Viktor Hovland, Bridgeman once again fell short by two strokes as he finished solo third behind the champion and Justin Thomas. He managed to get a $600,300 from it. However, his highest earnings of $826,666 came from a T4 finish in the Truist Championship.

Overall, he has managed to earn $6,611,929 in his short career on the PGA Tour so far, according to Spotrac. This includes his winnings from events and any bonuses he has earned at the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Men’s Golf (@clemsonmgolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This is all the money he has made from his efforts on the golf course. Now, let’s look at all the sponsorship deals Bridgeman has signed that might also be giving him fat paychecks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brand deals and sponsorships

Still new to the professional golf scene, Jacob Bridgeman has been very careful about signing contracts with brands. However, he did ensure that he had a sponsor for his equipment ready before he took on the fairways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bridgeman is signed with the popular golf equipment brand, TaylorMade. Since his entire golf kit comprises TaylorMade clubs, it was wise for him to align himself with the brand.

Alternatively, another sports brand that he is sponsored by is the SPORTFIVE Golf family. His collaboration with them not only unlocked his deal with TaylorMade but also helped him sign with the famous apparel brand, Adidas. Bridgeman’s deal with SPORTFIVE was confirmed on June 9, 2022, by the brand itself.