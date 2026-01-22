Jason Day Regrets Life Choices He Made After Injuries Almost Ruined His Golf Career

From 2015 to 2016, Jason Day dominated the PGA Tour with his incredible consistency. He won eight of his thirteen titles in those two years. But the Australian veteran has only been a shadow of himself since then. He discussed his struggles from back then that put a halt to his career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I wish I would have done a few things differently, gym-wise. So I wouldn’t have compromised some of the stuff in my body. But the body’s feeling really good,” Day said while speaking to Min Woo Lee on the latest episode of The Lads.

During the 2014 World Golf Championships, Day suffered from chronic back pain. Fortunately, he recovered and returned to action to win the tournament. But that started a series of back issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 2014 onwards, he had a lot of injury issues. Day collapsed on the course during the 2015 U.S. Open due to vertigo. He also had chronic backpain for a few years. All of that contributed to his eventual dip in form. However, he did admit that he wouldn’t have given up the world #1 spot for that.

Speaking of being the best golfer in the world, Day said, “When I was number one in the world, it was more of a mental edge. I thought the way that I was training would give me the edge. You know how it is out there. You’re looking for anything to give you just that little bit of an edge.”

Day admitted that the physical limitations didn’t hinder his progress much. It was the confidence he received from continuing to be the best golfer in the world that helped him. Being at the top of the rankings encouraged him to keep pushing further until he could. Lee could certainly relate to it considering his actions on course to victory against Scottie Scheffler in the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago U.S. Open 2025 Jason Day AUS during the first round of the U.S. Open 2025, Oakmont CC, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, United States of America. 12/06/25. Picture Stefano Di Maria / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Stefano Di Maria Oakmont Oakmont CC Pennsylvania United States of America Copyright: xStefanoxDixMariax *EDI*

However, the 38-year-old seems to be finding his old form back recently. And it’s happening during a period when he has suffered another injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Will Jason Day find his form again in 2026?

Midway through 2025, Jason Day suffered through another big setback. While moving a bike, he hurt his wrist. That left him on the sidelines for a month. Day didn’t play any event between the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open while rehabilitating from the injury.

However, he also seems to have retained some form last year. Day got a T3 finish in the American Express. A few weeks later, he finished at T8 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Masters Tournament. By June 2025, the Australian veteran managed a T4 finish in the Travelers Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are too many parallels between his form last season as compared to when he started winning on the PGA Tour in 2014. The only difference is that he hasn’t won a title yet. Could Day turn his fortune around and return to form in 2026?