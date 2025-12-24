brand-logo
Jay Monahan Attempts Reconciliation After Suspending PGA Tour Pro Over LIV Golf Ties

By Molin Sheth

Dec 24, 2025

After his appearance in LIV The Duels: Miami back in April 2025, Wesley Bryan faced suspension from the PGA Tour. Jay Monahan & Co. had warned him that he would have to face the consequences if he participated in the unsanctioned event. But Bryan didn’t back down, and he ended up losing his card. However, Monahan is now trying to reconcile with the content creator.

The hosts of the Dan Evans Show revealed that Bryan received a Christmas card from Monahan. As Dan Evans told his co-hosts, “I think it’s wild. Jay Monahan was spearheading the exile of Wesley Bryan from the PGA Tour because he participated in some internet golf.”

Monahan & his office threatened Bryan that he would be suspended if he played The Duel: Miami. The PGA Tour commissioner also led the charge to suspend him in the end. So for Monahan to send a Christmas card to repair their relationship came as a huge surprise. Bryan also must have felt the same.

That’s when Evans raised the question of whether Monahan forgot to go through the list of people he would like to send the wishes to, or if it was calculated.

That’s when his co-host mentioned that it could be because Monahan is not as involved in the PGA Tour office anymore since Brian Rolapp’s arrival as the new CEO. While he’s still the commissioner, he may not have had a say in who he would like to send the cards to. They would have probably just used a recurring list and wouldn’t have considered Bryan still being on it.

article-image

Imago

Is that better or worse for Wesley Bryan, as he may have gotten overlooked by the PGA Tour’s HR department? Either way, it’s not like he’s eager to get back into the PGA Tour right now.

Wesley Bryan is finding his place in golf away from the PGA Tour

Despite losing his PGA Tour card, Wesley Bryan hasn’t stopped his journey in golf. He has continued to grow as a content creator on YouTube. In fact, his channel with his brother, George, has been receiving a lot of views. The Bryan Bros are also collaborating with a lot of big stars from LIV Golf.

In the professional landscape, Bryan is also exploring golf events aligned with LIV Golf. He made his first professional appearance in October 2025. The 35-year-old played in the International Series Philippines on the Asian Tour.

Bryan delivered a respectable performance for someone who hasn’t played professionally for over six months. He shot 6-under par and finished T51. LIV Golf is also giving him the opportunity to compete in the Promotions event. He will be on the field at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida, from January 8-11, 2026. If he manages to finish in the top-2 positions, then Wesley Bryan might also earn a full-time LIV Golf contract. Things are certainly looking promising for him.

