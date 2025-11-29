Jeeno Thitikul Hands Nelly Korda Fresh Blow After Taking Over World No. 1 Title

Just when Nelly Korda thought the sting of losing her World No. 1 ranking to Jeeno Thitikul had faded, the 22-year-old Thai phenom delivered a fresh blow. This time, hitting her directly in the all-time money list.

Walking on the Tiburón Gold Course, Amy Rogers asked Jeeno Thitikul what the best thing was about winning the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship? She jokingly replied, “$4 million check!” The two of them laughed it off. But after another triumph in the event this season, Thitikul made a huge record.

Before her win in Naples, Florida, Thitikul had $13,369,400 in career earnings. That placed her 19th on the overall career earnings in the history of the LPGA Tour. However, after winning the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship, Thitikul jumped up 12 spots to the 7th with $17,369,400 in career earnings, according to the LPGA Tour website.

After her big jump, she also overtook two big names on the LPGA Tour. The Thai pro crossed Lexi Thompson, who has earned $15,498,227 so far in her career. She moved from 9th to 10th in the rankings. Thitikul also moved past Nelly Korda, who has earned $16,109,558 so far. She was sitting in 8th, but has gotten pushed to the 9th spot now.

Korda needed 162 events to earn the $16.1 million, while Thompson took 271 events to make $15.498 million. However, what’s impressive about Thitikul’s run is that she has only taken 84 tournaments to surpass both women. While Korda is 27 and Thompson is 30, Thitikul is still just 22 years old. This is the second blow she has delivered to the former World #1 after stealing her world ranking.

Judging by the numbers, Jeeno Thitikul has consistency, age, and fortune by her side. If she continues her amazing run, then she might even go past Annika Sorenstam, who has earned $22,583,693. Although by the time Thitikul reaches there, Lydia Ko would have taken over the spot as she’s at $21,316,768 already.

The World #1 may have made a lot of money this season. But that’s not the only record she registered in 2025. It seems that Jeeno Thitikul has made it a habit of rewriting history.

Jeeno Thitikul is rewriting the history of women’s golf

Jeeno Thitikul did much more than just make bank in 2025. After capturing the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship, she was also awarded the Rolex Player of the Year. Moreover, Thitikul also set a unique record that no other woman has achieved. She won the Vare Trophy for securing the lowest scoring average of the season. But in reality, she had actually recorded the lowest seasonal scoring average in the history of the LPGA Tour.

Thitikul averaged 68.681 in 2025. The previous record was held by Annika Sorenstam of 68.697 in November 2002, while Jeeno Thitikul was born on February 20, 2003.

Thitikul also had the most title wins for the season. Her dominance was absolute, leading the tour not only in offensive metrics like birdies but also in crucial consistency stats such as bogey avoidance and putts per GIR, proving she had no weaknesses in her game. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that she won three titles, finished as the runner-up four times, and had seven more top-10 finishes this season. Jeeno Thitikul was truly unbeatable in 2025.