Jena Sims Hints at Special Surprise as Brooks Koepka Returns to the Cognizant Classic

Brooks Koepka is back home again, but this time to play in the 2026 Cognizant Classic next week. The event will be hosted on the Champion Course at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, near his home. To commemorate this, his wife, Jena Sims, is preparing their son’s outfit to surprise Koepka as he plays on his home course.

In her latest Instagram story, Sims was seen designing a DIY t-shirt for the Koepka Crew with the video captioned, “Let’s DIY my son a shirt for the Cognizant Classic ⛳.”

Throughout the video, she kept narrating the story behind why she always makes her son custom shirts, “It’s almost time for the Cognizant Classic. And you all know I love to Cricut my son’s t-shirts. The theme of next week is ‘Home Game’ because it is in Jupiter, where we live. It’s literally right up the road.”

Being born and brought up in Palm Beach, Florida, Koepka has always had access to the PGA National Resort and Spa. So playing on the Champion Course always felt like home to him. After all, the venue is only 10-15 miles south of where the five-time major champion resides. So Sims wanted to make sure her son had the right outfit to welcome his father on the course.

“I’m going to make him a shirt that’s like a green ombre that says ‘Home Game’. I haven’t actually used my Cricut in a while. It was really fun to bust this back out. I used Cricut little stickers for his homework, and anytime he’s in school. I always made little custom shirts for Valentine’s Day or the 100th day of school celebration or literally anything.”

While she flourished as an actress, model, and influencer, Sims also fulfills her role as a full-time mother exceptionally. You can see through her story how much effort she puts in to make Crew stand out among the crowd. The ‘Home Game’ t-shirt is not only a special gift for her son, like most of his customized school projects, but also a great treat for her husband.

“This is always a big week for Brooks. It’s really special because his whole family is there, my family comes, my friends, all of his friends. The cheering session is so large. The crew is going to be showing up in style. He’s not going to be missing school, but he’s going.”

The entire Koepka and Sims family will be behind the ropes, cheering for the PGA Tour star. Playing at home, this will give the five-time major winner a huge edge on the fairway. That is something he will need after two disappointing starts since his return to the Tour. And Koepka will also be relieved that his wife made sure his son is not missing school to attend the event.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Sims has done something to cheer up her husband. Let’s look at how she showed support for him the last time.

Jena Sims is trying her best to be the pillar in Brooks Koepka’s life

Ever since his return to the PGA Tour, Brooks Koepka has been struggling to have an impact on the fairway. He has finished at T56 and missed a cut in the two appearances he has made so far.

The five-time major winner is currently ranked 257th in the world on OWGR. And his position looked even worse after Anthony Kim won LIV Golf Adelaide 2026. The 40-year-old jumped 644 spots to 203, leaving his former LIV Golf peer behind.

During his bad run, Jena Sims shared her support and love for him when he was confirmed for the Cognizant Classic 2026. She reshared the event’s story with a caption, “My love for you is one for the Brooks ❣️.” With her latest efforts to prepare her son for the Palm Beach event, Koepka will be motivated to perform well for his family.