Jessica Korda Steps Into New LPGA Role as Nelly Korda Reveals Heavy Toll of Her Sister’s Absence

Golf’s best are all in Europe at the moment. The LPGA Tour stars are there for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. The field is packed with the likes of Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, and all other big names. Another golfer, who has been on a hiatus for over a year, is also in France right now, albeit not to compete but as on-course commentator. And her presence at the Evian Resort Golf Club was revealed during Nelly’s press conference.

During the interview, a reported asked Nelly about Jessica Korda’s role. She is going to be walking this week as a commentator. Media asked Nelly, “How great is it to see her in this role?” To which Nelly replied, “Yeah, I love having her at events and obviously her being on the other side of the ropes and commentating is a little new for her, but I think it’s exciting, and for her stepping outside of her comfort zone and trying something different is fun.” As her sister confessed, Jessica Korda is not used to being in the commentary role. She flourished as a golfer, winning 6 titles till 2021.

“Also, having Greyson and Johnny, her husband, here, having dinner buddies, that is something that I had to adjust to when she got pregnant, was, I kind of lost my automatic dinner buddy and my best friend. So having her out here is really nice,” Nelly said.

Nelly, and Jessica had been traveling on the Tour together since Nelly became a member. It’s not hard to imagine that they also often enjoyed having meals together after completing rounds. Having Johnny DelPrete, and Greyson would give Jessica a lot of confidence to carry out her role efficiently. Jessica Korda is also eagerly looking forward to this opportunity.

She shared a picture of her wearing a commentator’s headset on the course on Instagram. The caption read, “Taking a walk around Evian tomorrow with a mic in hand 💕.” It shows that despite the unfamiliarity with the role, she is excited to fulfill the responsibility.

However, covering the sport is an entirely different landscape for the elder Korda sister. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t done it before. Jessica was a part of the commentary team in the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational as well. Moreover, the USGA had also entrusted her to provide a course analysis at Oakmont during the 2025 U.S. Open. Korda also mentioned how Jessica is not here alone. Her family will be there.

Having said that, does that mean Jessica is not returning to the LPGA Tour as a player anymore? She did hint at preparing for a comeback, but nothing is certain yet.

Jessica’s possible return to play alongside Nelly Korda

Back in May 2023, Jessica Korda played her last LPGA Tour event. An injury put a temporary stop to her career, and she hasn’t returned to the course ever since. In the meantime, the she had a baby, Greyson, and spent some valuable family time. However, in October 2024, Jessica revealed that she was finally back to practicing her swings on the course after the long hiatus. She also played in a charity event during that period. But Korda clarified that she was taking baby steps to make a return to competitive golf.

However, only a few days later, she revealed how motherhood is taking over her life at the moment. She shared an Instagram story in November 2024 stating that she could only hit 20 balls before her son called for her. Still a toddler, Greyson has all of his mom’s attention as Jessica is clearly prioritizing motherhood over her ambitions on the course. So the question of when fans might see Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda play together again in professional golf might depend entirely on the latter’s son.