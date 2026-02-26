Jim Nantz Clears Misconception About His ‘Silent’ Reaction to Tiger Woods’ Masters Comeback

On April 14, 2019, Tiger Woods roared louder than ever at Augusta National. So did the patrons standing behind the ropes who had just seen him win his fifth Masters Tournament. They also screamed his name and clapped in sync, celebrating his remarkable achievement. But Jim Nantz didn’t say a word sitting in the commentary box. And he believes that’s the best thing he did as an analyst.

Joining the Wells Index Podcast, Nantz confessed to Wells Adams, “It’s totally pure instincts that you have. As a matter of fact, when he was standing over the putt… Lance Barrow was our producer. I said, ‘Lance, I’m not going to say anything for a long time.'”

Even before the moment arrived, Nantz knew that he would let Woods and the patrons take it over. It was his decision not add to it with his commentary. As soon as Woods’ ball sank, the veteran analyst was last heard saying, “The return to glory.” After that, he let the patrons take over the moment by chanting “Tiger, Tiger, Tiger,” and clapping nonstop.

You could hear movement and breathing in the commentary box. But no dialogue. Nantz & Co. stayed silent for 2 minutes and 42 seconds. During that time, Woods celebrated his win, embraced Joe LaCava, Tony Finau, and his caddie. Then he walked outside Holly, where Charlie Woods ran over to him. The Big Cat then proceeded to celebrate with his son, daughter, and his mother, Kultida. He also hugged Erica Herman and a few other people before Nantz finally broke the silence.

To this day, fans still acknowledge Nantz for his work then: “You’re not the first to say that. I have fun with it. I actually sometimes have said that in speeches to people who say, ‘You know you were your absolute best when you said nothing. When you actually said nothing. I’ve never enjoyed you more.’ I know what you mean.”

As he mentioned, it is fun for him as well. He understood what was required during the moment and lived it. So Nantz is not afraid that the community is acknowledging him for it. However, there was a misconception that the producers directed him not speak during the broadcast.

In fact, the same was discussed during another podcast by a popular group of golf analysts.

Golf analysts believed Jim Nantz was instructed to stay ‘silent’

Jim Nantz has been a golf analyst for the CBS Network since 1989. His knowledge and expertise in the sport may know no bounds. But it’s moments like the silence in the 2019 Masters Tournament that make him a legend in the industry. However, the crew of Fore Play Podcast thought it wasn’t he who made that call.

Frankie Borrelli asked his co-hosts if they had seen the behind-the-scenes video of Jim Nantz being instructed not to speak after the 18th hole in the 2019 Masters Tournament. He explained the entire scenario and asked them to share their thoughts.

Impressed with the dedication to the craft by the producer, Trent Ryan said, “It’s a skill to say nothing. And I just assumed that they were always just like, ‘I know what I’m doing.'”

But that’s not the case with the CBS Network veteran. Nantz knew what he needed to do in that moment, and that’s why he deserves to be recognized for Borrelli’s claim of calling it “one of the greatest calls of our lifetime.” Then again, he has always been recognized for paying attention to finer details. So it’s surprising that his peers didn’t realize that it was Nantz who made this call as well.