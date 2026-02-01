Jim Nantz Gets Brooks Koepka to Speak Honestly About the Treatment He’s Receiving from PGA Tour Rivals

When Brooks Koepka decided he wanted to make a comeback to the PGA Tour, even he would have been unsure about the reception he would receive from everyone. But Brian Rolapp & Co. have welcomed him back with open arms despite his history with LIV Golf. And that has pleased the former Smash GC captain, as he expressed during the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

Speaking to Jim Nantz in the CBS commentary booth, Koepka discussed the reception he has received so far, saying, “It’s been phenomenal. It’s been overwhelming, it’s been very cool. I don’t know what I expected, but this is beyond what I could have dreamed of.”

23 minutes after LIV Golf confirmed the release of Koepka, the PGA Tour released a cryptic statement talking about him. Within days, the five-time major winner was allowed to return to the PGA Tour by paying an $85 million fee. Since then, Rolapp & Co. have been actively making changes to accommodate him without disturbing the system.

They bent the rules a few too many times to ensure there weren’t any complaints for Koepka’s inclusion in events. In fact, his involvement in the Farmers Insurance Open opened the doors for two other pros. Such actions from the PGA Tour have helped everyone view his return in a positive light. Not that Koepka has experienced any resistance so far.

He expressed, “Everybody that I’ve talked to has seemed excited and just welcomed back, and that’s all they really need to say. I’m excited to see it and keep having those conversations. I haven’t had any negative ones yet. I’m sure they might come.”

There have been a few negative reactions from his peers. But overall, everyone has viewed his return as a positive sign. Even the World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, viewed it positively.

Scheffler told Colt Knost, “I think it was a smart move.”

That said, Koepka wouldn’t be particularly happy with how he is performing on his return to the PGA Tour. Let’s look at what he has done at Torrey Pines so far.

How is Brooks Koepka’s return at the PGA Tour going?

It’s good to see that there hasn’t been much resistance against Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour. After the horrid 2025, the last thing he would have wanted was not being accepted by his peers. Especially after he paid about $85 million to get back into the Tour. Notably, Koepka would still like to earn it back on the course. But so far, his efforts at Torrey Pines might not help him recover much of it.

In the three rounds he has played so far, the former World No. 1 has been struggling at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. Koepka opened the tournament with a 1-over 73. He made a comeback with a 4-under 68 on Friday. However, the ex-Smash GC captain went back to 1-over 73 on Saturday once again.

After 54 holes, he’s sitting at T61. He’s 19 strokes away from Justin Rose, who is at the top of the leaderboard. There is no chance of winning at this point. However, Koepka can still get into the top-25 with a great round. All he needs is to pull himself together and shoot a 6-under or better.